Ranchi (Jharkhand): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday was fined Rs 6,000 in a 13-year-old poll code violation case by a special court in Jharkhand`s Palamu. The RJD chief appeared before the special MP, MLA court in connection with a model code of conduct violation case of 2009, said an ANI report.

"After hearing the petition of Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Court has imposed a fine of Rs 6000 on him. The case has been disposed and he is free of charges now. He does not need to come here again," ANI quoted Lalu Prasad Yadav`s lawyer Advocate Dhirendra Kumar Singh as saying.

After hearing the petition of Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Court has imposed a fine of Rs 6000 on him. The case has been disposed and he is free of charges now. He does not need to come here again: Advocate Dhirendra Kumar Singh, Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer pic.twitter.com/d0QiP1wpuj — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the RJD chief left for Patna, from Palamu, after appearing before Special MP/MLA Court in Palamu.

Jharkhand | RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves for Patna, from Palamu. He had appeared before Special MP/MLA Court in Palamu today in connection with a 2009 model code of conduct violation case. The Court imposed a fine of Rs 6000 on him and disposed of the case. pic.twitter.com/9I88MgNGzh — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed FIR in the `land for railway job` case named Lalu Yadav, his wife, daughters and several others as accused in the case. The CBI conducted searches at 17 locations belonging to Lalu Yadav and his family members in Delhi and Bihar. The alleged scam took place when Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 to 2009.

Lalu Yadav has filed an application at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi seeking the release of his passport for renewal as he has to go abroad for a kidney transplant.

"Lalu Yadav will go abroad, most likely to Singapore, for a kidney transplant. Process for an appointment with the doctor over there is underway. Meanwhile, the application has been filed in court so that passport can be renewed. The renewed passport will be submitted again to the court," Prabhat Kumar, Yadav`s lawyer told ANI.

(With Agency Inputs)