Delhi

Large cache of arms seized in Delhi ahead of Independence Day, 55 pistols, 50 live cartridges recovered, 4 arrested

According to reports, Special Cell officials also recovered about 50 rounds of live cartridges from their possessions. 

New Delhi: A Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday (August 13) busted a huge haul of arms and ammunition ahead of Independence Day after they recovered 55 state-of-the-art weapons and 55 pistols from four accused. According to reports, Special Cell officials also recovered about 50 rounds of live cartridges from their possessions. 

The 4 accused, who have been arrested by Delhi police officials, are residents of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The consignment of weapons was sent from Madhya Pradesh and Mewat to the national capital.

The three accused have been identified as, Rajveer Dheeraj from Hathras, Vinod from Firozabad and Dharmendra Bharatal from Delhi.

The seized weapons were being transported to Delhi to be supplied to gangsters of Delhi-NCR.

