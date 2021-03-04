Largest budget so far passed in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has adjourned sine die on Thursday (March 4) after the House passed the annual budget for 2021-22, the largest budget so far in the history of the state.

The government presented the last budget of its current tenure last week with an outlay of Rs 5,50,270.78 crore.

The first paperless budget of Uttar Pradesh, which intends to make the state "aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) as the finance minister, Suresh Khanna, put it, includes new schemes worth Rs 27,598.40 crore.

The Budget Session of the Assembly was to have concluded on March 10.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (March 3)said that his government has ensured “ease of doing business” in the state, and this year’s budget has focused on “ease of living”. Yogi also stated that during his chief ministership the state's per capita income had increased from Rs 49,000 to Rs 95,000 and that the state's GDP has increased more than double in the past four years.

Thereafter, taking this to Twitter, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the budget had nothing for farmers, labourers, youth, women and traders. “This farewell budget of the BJP has left everyone in tears,” he tweeted.

BSP chief Mayawati said the budget was disappointing in view of removing unemployment. Like the Centre, the State government was also showing people “beautiful dreams.” The budget was also a disappointment for the poor, weaker sections and farmers, she added.

This was the Adityanath government's first paperless budget and the fifth budget of the present government before the next Assembly polls.

Live TV