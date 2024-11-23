Latur City Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates

Latur City is one of the assembly constituencies located in the Latur district of Maharashtra. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, voter turnout in the constituency was recorded at 62.6%. The constituency has witnessed a significant electoral battle with key candidates Dr. Archana Patil Chakurkar (BJP) and Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh (INC) contesting alongside several independent candidates.

In the previous assembly elections held in 2019, Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh of the Indian National Congress secured a decisive victory by defeating Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 40,415 votes. This year, the contest remains closely watched as Latur City falls under the broader Latur Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by Dr. Shivajirao Kalge of the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Dr. Kalge defeated Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare (BJP) by a margin of 61,881 votes.

The main political alignment in Maharashtra continues to be between the ruling Mahayuti alliance (comprising BJP, NCP-Ajit Pawar faction, and Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde faction) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (comprising Congress, NCP-Sharad Pawar faction, Shiv Sena-UBT, and Samajwadi Party).

