Tamil Nadu GST Row: The Goods and Services Tax has been a bone of contention between the BJP and the Congress. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had once termed it 'Gabbar Sing Tax'. The Congress got fresh ammunition after a video of a conversation between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama and Tamil Nadu's famous restaurant chain owner was shared on X mistakenly by a BJP worker. The Congress slammed the Finance Minister for her arrogance. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai apologised for the incident.

What Is The Issue All About?

The root of the row goes back to the September 11 event attended by several businessmen and Finance Minister Sitharaman. During the event, Annapoorna chain of restaurants owner Srinivasan expressed his concerns related to the GST in front of FM Sitharaman.

The hotel chain owner mentioned that sweets are subject to a 5% GST, while savouries are taxed at 12%. "There is 18% GST on cream-filled buns, whereas there is no GST on buns. Customers often complain, saying, 'Just give me the bun, I will add the cream and jam myself'," said Srinivasan.

He is Coimbatore’s pride Annapurna Group Head Srinivasan.



Yesterday he was forced to apologise to FM Nirmala Sitharaman on camera.



His crime? To ask a genuine question on GST from FM during an event.



This not only exposes BJP leaders’ arrogance but is also an insult of the… pic.twitter.com/MJ6sRj6wyD — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) September 13, 2024

A day later, Srinivasan met FM Sitharaman during which he reportedly apologised to the minister saying that he is not a member of any political party. In a video shared by the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, Srinivasan, the owner of Annapoorna, is captured standing and folding his hands while interacting with Sitharaman. "Please pardon me for my comments. I do not belong to any political party," he was heard saying in the video.

Rahul Gandhi Ji in Coimbatore — Goes to a sweet shop, buys some sweets for TN CM @mkstalin, greets the staff of the shop and gets clicks with them.



Nirmala Sitharaman in Coimbatore — Forced the owner renowned Annapoorna group to apologise & released the video to humiliate him. pic.twitter.com/AKhnTiJwLZ — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) September 13, 2024

Congress Slams BJP

A businessman apologising to the FM for his genuine concerns sparked a row with people terming it bad optics while Congress slammed the ruling party and its minister for 'arrogance'. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said, that when the owner of a small business like Annapoorna restaurant asks public servants for a simplified GST regime, their request is met with 'arrogance and outright disrespect'.

"Yet, when a billionaire friend seeks to bend the rules, change the laws, or acquire national assets, Modi Ji rolls out the red carpet. Our small business owners have already endured the blows of demonetisation, an inaccessible banking system, tax extortion and a disastrous GST. The last thing they deserve is further humiliation. But when the fragile egos of those in power are hurt, it seems humiliation is exactly what they’ll deliver. MSMEs have been asking for relief for years. If this arrogant government would listen to the people they would understand that a simplified GST with a single tax rate would solve the problems of lakhs of businesses," said the LoP.

When the owner of a small business, like Annapoorna restaurant in Coimbatore, asks our public servants for a simplified GST regime, his request is met with arrogance and outright disrespect.



Yet, when a billionaire friend seeks to bend the rules, change the laws, or acquire… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 13, 2024

Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader Of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "'Tax Terror' for Poor & Middle Class, while 'Tax Cuts' for Modi ji's Crony Friends! The disgraceful humiliation of a small businessman, the owner of Sree Annapoorna restaurant in Coimbatore by the Finance Minister and the BJP, smacks of arrogance of power. She has been a repeated offender in such public interactions."

'Tax Terror' for Poor & Middle Class, while 'Tax Cuts' for Modi ji's Crony Friends!



The disgraceful humiliation of a small businessman, the owner of Sree Annapoorna restaurant in Coimbatore by the Finance Minister and the BJP, smacks of arrogance of power. She has been a… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 13, 2024

BJP Apologises To Businessman

While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is yet to respond to the issue, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai apologised for the leaked video. "On behalf of BJP Tamil Nadu, I sincerely apologise for the actions of our functionaries who shared a private conversation between a respected business owner and our Hon. FM. I spoke with Thiru Srinivasan Avl, the esteemed owner of the Annapoorna chain of Restaurants, to express regret for this unintended breach of privacy," said Annamalai.

On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, I sincerely apologise for the actions of our functionaries who shared a private conversation between a respected business owner and our Hon. FM.



I spoke with Thiru Srinivasan Avl, the esteemed owner of the Annapoorna chain of Restaurants, to express… — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 13, 2024

The state BJP president further said, "Annapoorna Srinivasan Anna is a pillar of Tamil Nadu’s business community, contributing significantly to the state’s and nation’s economic growth. I request everyone to lay the matter to rest with due respect."