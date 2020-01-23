हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amaravati

Lensmen, video journalists found capturing photos, videos of woman cop changing clothes; FIR lodged

In a shocking incident, some photographers and video journalists from local media organisations were allegedly found to be taking pictures and making videos of a woman constable while she was changing her clothes in a local government school. 

Amaravati: In a shocking incident, some photographers and video journalists from local media organisations were allegedly found to be taking pictures and making videos of a woman constable while she was changing her clothes in a local government school. 

The woman constable, who was posted on an Assembly duty along with other women cops, was changing clothes in an empty classroom of Zilla Parishad High school in Mandhadam village where they were housed. 

Three photographers and videographers were caught by a lady police officer, who was also present in the school, as the lady constable raised an alarm.

“These cameramen placed cameras in the windows and were trying to click photos while I was changing my robes. I complained to my senior officials asking them to take action against them as this sort of behaviour is unacceptable,” said the lady constable.

Headmaster Koteswara Rao of Zilla Parishad High School, said, “there are 23 rooms and 12 sections in the school, and we allotted empty classrooms for the lady constables who came here on assembly duty. The behavour of media people towards a lady constable is unacceptable."

The Lady Police Officers Association has condemned the incident. "It's highly disgusting. How can anyone do this. We severely condemn this incident," said Prem Kajal, DSP, AP Police.

Meanwhile, a police complaint has been lodged against the lensmen under different sections, 448 - trespass; 354 (c) - capturing image of a woman engaging in private act; 509 r/w 34 IPC - Outraging modesty; and 3(2) (va) SC, ST PoA Act.

As of now, three lensmen have been identified while the identity of the rest is being ascertained.

