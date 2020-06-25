LG Anil Baijal directs Delhi Police to curb street crimes, keep vigil at borders to prepare for Independence Day

New Delhi: Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday (June 25) reviewed law and order situation in Delhi with Special Commissioners of Police (Law & Order), directing Delhi Police to keep a strict vigil on street crime, especially safety of senior citizens and single women through smart patrolling.

During the meeting, the LG directed that visibility of police on the streets be enhanced and be further extended inside the residential colonies especially during nights, and more Mobikes be pressed into service for swift movement. He also advised the Delhi police to reach out to the vulnerable groups through proactive measures and build bridges of trust.

Baijal instructed Delhi Police to make its presence more visible and its personnel more accessible especially in crime-prone areas to check illegal activities.

Baijal further advised that all mobility modes of police i.e. PCR, patrol vehicles, emergency response vehicles, local police movement, motorcycle patrol etc should be aligned to ensure maximum coverage and reduce duplicity. "Technology may be used for monitoring police presence in the field. He further stressed that Police pickets may be reoriented focusing on street crime especially snatching and lifting," he said.

The Delhi Police was directed to put all efforts to increase the prosecution and conviction rates for deterrence, besides strengthening its investigation wing.

In view of the Independence Day, the LG directed the police to ensure strict vigil/intensive checking at state borders and closely coordinate with central agencies and neighbouring states to contain any terror attack.

The LG, however, appreciated the Delhi Police personnel for their efforts in combating COVID-19 and advised them to follow safety guidelines to keep the force safe and secure amidst the epidemic.