हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Lightning kills three in UP's Raebareli, CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 4 lakh aid to kin

Three other persons were also injured in the lightning strike and are undergoing treatment, the officials said.

Lightning kills three in UP&#039;s Raebareli, CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 4 lakh aid to kin
File Photo

Raebareli: Three people died and as many others were injured after being struck by lightning in Salon area of the district on Sunday, officials said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Salon, Ashish Singh, said some people in Gothia Tiwaripur village were grazing animals when lightning accompanied by rain occurred in the evening.

Anjali (17), who had taken shelter under a tree, was electrocuted.

Deepanshi (12) and Kamla (55) got injured and were sent to the district hospital, where they succumbed, the SDM said.

Three other persons were also injured in the lightning strike and are undergoing treatment, the officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration to provide Rs 4 lakh to families of each of the deceased.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshYogi AdityanathlightningsalonRaebareli
Next
Story

Chinese national arrested while trying to enter country from India-Nepal border in UP's Maharajganj
  • 29,75,701Confirmed
  • 55,794Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M54S

Surgical strike countdown on Dawood, now mission clean in Karachi