Lightning Strikes Kill 18 People In Bihar; Know How To Be Safe

As many as 18 people lost their lives in the past 24 hours due to lightning strikes across Bihar amid the ongoing monsoon season. Of the 18 fatalities, five were reportedin Rohtas district; four in Arwal; three in Saran; two each in Aurangabad and East Champaran; and one each in Banka and Vaishali district. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to each of the victim's family members.

The disaster management agency has been appealing to people, especially those living in rural areas, to avoid going into the agricultural field or stand under the trees, electric poles or temporary houses made of clay when it is raining. They have also warned people living in urban areas to stay away from windows during the rain and not touch electrical devices like refrigerators and ACs, as well as avoid going to rooftops of buildings. Follow these tips to stay safe from lightining strike:

Seek shelter: If you're outdoors and hear thunder or see lightning, immediately seek shelter in a substantial building or a fully enclosed metal-topped vehicle. Avoid open structures, sheds, picnic shelters, or tents as they don't provide adequate protection.



Stay indoors: Stay inside a sturdy building during a thunderstorm. Avoid using corded phones, electrical appliances, and plumbing fixtures during a storm as lightning can travel through wires and pipes.

Stay away from windows and doors: Avoid standing near windows, doors, or patios during a thunderstorm. Lightning can travel through the metal frames and conductive surfaces.

Avoid open areas: If you're outside during a storm, stay away from open fields, hilltops, elevated areas, and tall isolated objects such as trees, poles, or towers. You should prefer to seek shelter in a low-lying area.

Don't take shelter under trees: Contrary to popular belief, standing under a tree during a thunderstorm is dangerous. If lightning strikes the tree, it can conduct through the trunk and reach you. It's safer to be in a vehicle or a substantial building.

Let the storm pass: You should wait at least half an hour after the last thunderclap before going out. Lightning can strike even when the storm has moved a considerable distance away and thus you need to be careful.

Stay informed: Pay attention to weather forecasts and lightning alerts before planning any outdoor activities. If a thunderstorm is predicted, consider rescheduling your plans or finding indoor alternatives.

Teach children about lightning safety: Educate children about the dangers of lightning and teach them to seek shelter immediately when they hear thunder or see lightning. Ensure they understand the importance of staying away from electrical appliances and open areas during a storm. (With agency inputs)