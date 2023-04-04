Bhutan King's India Visit LIVE Updates: Jigme Wangchuck Meets NSA Doval
Bhutan King's India Visit LIVE Updates: Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.
Bhutan King's India Visit LIVE Updates: Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck began his two-day visit to India on Monday, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeting him at the airport in New Delhi. Soon after receiving the King at the airport, Jaishankar said his visit will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership. On Tuesday, the Bhutanese King will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bhutanese King will also lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat.
Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is scheduled to meet PM Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence around 11:15 am.
He will then meet President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan around 5 pm.
King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Tuesday.
