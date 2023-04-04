topStoriesenglish2591100
NewsIndia
BHUTAN KING

Bhutan King's India Visit LIVE Updates: Jigme Wangchuck Meets NSA Doval

Bhutan King's India Visit LIVE Updates: Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 10:28 AM IST|Source:

Bhutan King's India Visit LIVE Updates: Jigme Wangchuck Meets NSA Doval
Bhutan King's India Visit LIVE Updates: Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck began his two-day visit to India on Monday, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeting him at the airport in New Delhi. Soon after receiving the King at the airport, Jaishankar said his visit will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership. On Tuesday, the Bhutanese King will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bhutanese King will also lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat. 

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is scheduled to meet PM Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence around 11:15 am. 

He will then meet President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan around 5 pm.

04 April 2023
10:23 AM

Bhutan King India Visit Live: Wangchuck Meets NSA Doval

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Tuesday.

09:34 AM

Bhutan King India Visit Live: 'King's Visit Will Strengthen India-Bhutan Ties', says EAM

Soon after receiving the King at the airport, Jaishankar said his visit will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership.

09:16 AM

Bhutan King's India Visit LIVE Updates: Wangchuk To Meet Prez Murmu

Jigme Wangchuck is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu in Rashtrapati Bhawan at 5 pm.

09:03 AM

Jigme Wangchuck's India Visit Live: Bhutan King To Meet PM Modi Today

Bhutan King will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11:15 am today in his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

08:56 AM

Bhutan King India Visit LIVE Updates: Wangchuck To Lay Wreath At Rajghat

The Bhutanese king will lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat at 10.45 am.

08:42 AM

Bhutan King India Visit LIVE Updates: Wangchuck To Meet Prez Murmu, PM Modi

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck began his two-day trip to India on Monday. The Bhutanese King will hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

