Live: Shantanu Mallick applies for anticipatory bail from Bombay HC in toolkit case

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Prem Nath said, "Initial investigation of this toolkit document reveals that it was created by pro-Khalistani group name Poetic Justice Foundation and people associated with it."

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 - 11:07
Comments |
Image Courtesy: IANS

The Delhi Police recently issued non-bailable warrants against Lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu Mallick over the toolkit matter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government and said India won`t be "silenced". The two have been suspected of helping activist Disha Ravi create the document.

In another update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial in Uttar Pradesh at 11 am on Tuesday. The ceremony will be attended by 

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates.

16 February 2021, 11:07 AM

In a document submitted by Nikita Jacob’s lawyer to Mumbai police, she claimed that the "Toolkit" was being prepared by Extinction Rebellion (XR) India volunteers for presenting the whole picture with a simple breakdown for an international audience.

16 February 2021, 10:55 AM

Climate activist Nikita Jacob has admitted that there was a Zoom meeting before Republic Day, which was attended by Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) founder MO Dhaliwal, and other fellow activists including Disha Ravi.

16 February 2021, 10:50 AM

Later in the day, at 4 pm, the Prime Minister will also address a webinar for consultation on the roadmap for effective implementation of Union Budget 2021-22 in the infrastructure sector.

16 February 2021, 10:47 AM

On the occasion of Maharaja Suheldev’s birth anniversary, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Memorial at 11 am through a virtual programme. The project includes the installation of a horse-riding statue of Maharaja Suheldev.

16 February 2021, 10:45 AM

The Bombay High Court will hear the petitions filed by Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu Mallick on Tuesday.They are seeking protection from arrest after a non-bailable warrant was issued against them by a Delhi court in connection with Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case. 

16 February 2021, 10:29 AM

Shantanu Mallick, suspect in the ongoing 'Toolkit' document case related to the farmers` protest, on Monday moved the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail.

