Live: Shantanu Mallick applies for anticipatory bail from Bombay HC in toolkit case

16 February 2021, 11:07 AM
In a document submitted by Nikita Jacob’s lawyer to Mumbai police, she claimed that the "Toolkit" was being prepared by Extinction Rebellion (XR) India volunteers for presenting the whole picture with a simple breakdown for an international audience.
16 February 2021, 10:55 AM
Climate activist Nikita Jacob has admitted that there was a Zoom meeting before Republic Day, which was attended by Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) founder MO Dhaliwal, and other fellow activists including Disha Ravi.
16 February 2021, 10:50 AM
Later in the day, at 4 pm, the Prime Minister will also address a webinar for consultation on the roadmap for effective implementation of Union Budget 2021-22 in the infrastructure sector.
16 February 2021, 10:47 AM
On the occasion of Maharaja Suheldev’s birth anniversary, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Memorial at 11 am through a virtual programme. The project includes the installation of a horse-riding statue of Maharaja Suheldev.
16 February 2021, 10:45 AM
The Bombay High Court will hear the petitions filed by Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu Mallick on Tuesday.They are seeking protection from arrest after a non-bailable warrant was issued against them by a Delhi court in connection with Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case.
16 February 2021, 10:29 AM
Shantanu Mallick, suspect in the ongoing 'Toolkit' document case related to the farmers` protest, on Monday moved the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail.