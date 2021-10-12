LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to participate in G-20 summit on Afghanistan today

12 October 2021, 10:19 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format. The Summit is being convened by the G20 Italian Presidency. "At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders` Summit on Afghanistan on 12 October in virtual format," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday (October 11).