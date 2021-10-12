हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to participate in G-20 summit on Afghanistan today

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest news and breaking news updates...

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 12, 2021 - 10:19
Comments |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in G-20 summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday (October 12, 2021). The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood. The overall situation in the war-torn country will be deliberated upon since Taliban's takeover.  

Also, the Prime Minister's Office has sought a report on the current coal shortage crisis. The Energy Secretary and Coal Secretary will present an update to the Principal Secretary of PMO. 

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru predicting that the city is likely to witness heavy rains over the next few days. On Monday, heavy rains disrupted normal lives and many areas including the Kempe Gowda Internationa Airport were left inundated. One person was reportedly killed in a house at Konappana Agrahara due to a short circuit caused by heavy rains, Bengaluru police said. 

On the other hand, the politics around the Lakhimpur Kheri violence gets heated up. Nearly two lakh farmers are expected to arrive in Lakhimpur Kheri to observe 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas' to pay tributes to the four farmers who lost their lives in the violence on October 3. The 'antim ardas' - a post death ritual - will take place in Tikunia at Sahebjada Inter College. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to participate in 'antim ardas'. 

Stay with Zee News blog for live and latest updates on G20 Summit, Lakhimpur Kheri Violence:

 

12 October 2021, 10:19 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format. The Summit is being convened by the G20 Italian Presidency. "At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders` Summit on Afghanistan on 12 October in virtual format," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday (October 11).

