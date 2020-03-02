Live: Board exams to resume in riot-hit northeast Delhi; cops raid Tahir Hussain's Amroha house

2 March 2020, 08:33 AM
On Sunday, the CBSE said any further delay in conducting board exams in violence-affected areas may hamper chances of students in admission to professional courses like medical and engineering, but added that it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who will not be able to appear as per schedule.
2 March 2020, 08:32 AM
Three bodies were fished out from two drains in Gokalpuri on Sunday while one body was pulled out out from a drain in Shiv Vihar. However, it is yet to be ascertained if they are linked to the riots and authorities have not updated the death toll figure.
2 March 2020, 08:32 AM
In parts of northeast Delhi, people complaint of cash crunch as several bank branches and ATMs have remained closed in the aftermath of the riots.
2 March 2020, 08:29 AM
Visuals: Security forces continue to be deployed in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, and Section 144 is in place in the area.
Delhi: Latest visuals from Shaheen Bagh; Security forces continue to be deployed and Section 144 is in place in the area. pic.twitter.com/ECzDjiDQ3f
— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020
2 March 2020, 07:57 AM
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar accuses BJP of engineering violence in northeast Delhi.
2 March 2020, 07:57 AM
Opposition to corner Centre in Parliament today on Delhi violence.
2 March 2020, 07:54 AM
Delhi Police detain several people on charges of spreading rumours of violence and riot in the national capital on Sunday evening.
2 March 2020, 07:52 AM
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over northeast Delhi violence.
2 March 2020, 07:52 AM
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations of class 10th and 12th are set to be held as scheduled in riot-hit areas in northeast Delhi today.
2 March 2020, 07:50 AM
Delhi Police conducted raids at several places in Amroha to nab suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused of instigating violence in northeast Delhi and in the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma.
2 March 2020, 07:48 AM
15 people, including some Kashmiri students from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and former Students` Union Vice President Sajjad Subhan Rathar, have been booked for instigating and participating in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Aligarh.
2 March 2020, 07:48 AM
The Delhi Police said it has registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the violence so far. 41 of the cases were registered under the Arms Act.