Live: Board exams to resume in riot-hit northeast Delhi; cops raid Tahir Hussain's Amroha house

A week after deadly communal violence erupted in northeast Delhi, the situation in affected areas was peaceful but tense as four more bodies were fished out from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar on Sunday. Meanwhile, heavy police deployment continued in the area.

No untoward incident has been reported from the northeast district over the past four days, an official said, adding that police are urging residents to not pay attention to rumours and report them to authorities.

