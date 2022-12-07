UP By Election Result 2022 Live: BJP, Samajwadi Party fight for prestige in high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat

Uttar Pradesh By Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Votes will be counted on Thursday (December 8, 2022) for the bypolls in the high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, and Rampur and Khatauli assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. There is a direct fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in all three places. A high-stakes contest was witnessed in the Mainpuri seat, where the by-election was necessitated by the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, while the Rampur Sadar seat fell vacant due to senior SP leader Azam Khan's disqualification. In Khatauli, the by-poll was necessitated due to the disqualification of BJP's Vikram Singh Saini from the assembly after his conviction and sentence of two years imprisonment by a district court in a 2013 riots case.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's elder daughter-in-law and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is the SP candidate in Mainpuri, a pocket borough of the Yadav family. The BJP, on the other hand, has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

In Rampur Sadar, Azam Khan's protege Asim Raja is fighting the elections, while in Khatauli, which was a hotbed of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, the BJP is trying to retain the seat by fielding Rajkumari Saini, the wife of Vikram Singh Saini.

The counting of votes will be also held on Thursday for by-elections in four other assembly constituencies - Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh. The final results, which are coinciding with the ballot count for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, are likely to be declared by Thursday evening.

