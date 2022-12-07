UP By Election Result 2022 Live: BJP, Samajwadi Party fight for prestige in high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat
UP By Election Result 2022 Live Updates: The Samajwadi Party (SP) is locked in a battle for prestige with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is the SP candidate in Mainpuri, while BJP has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya.
Uttar Pradesh By Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Votes will be counted on Thursday (December 8, 2022) for the bypolls in the high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, and Rampur and Khatauli assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. There is a direct fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in all three places. A high-stakes contest was witnessed in the Mainpuri seat, where the by-election was necessitated by the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, while the Rampur Sadar seat fell vacant due to senior SP leader Azam Khan's disqualification. In Khatauli, the by-poll was necessitated due to the disqualification of BJP's Vikram Singh Saini from the assembly after his conviction and sentence of two years imprisonment by a district court in a 2013 riots case.
Mulayam Singh Yadav's elder daughter-in-law and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is the SP candidate in Mainpuri, a pocket borough of the Yadav family. The BJP, on the other hand, has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.
In Rampur Sadar, Azam Khan's protege Asim Raja is fighting the elections, while in Khatauli, which was a hotbed of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, the BJP is trying to retain the seat by fielding Rajkumari Saini, the wife of Vikram Singh Saini.
The counting of votes will be also held on Thursday for by-elections in four other assembly constituencies - Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh. The final results, which are coinciding with the ballot count for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, are likely to be declared by Thursday evening.
Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Result 2022 Live Updates: In the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, there are six candidates in the fray. The main contest is between SP president Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav and BJP`s Raghuraj Singh Shakya. Shakya, who was once a close associate of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief and Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, joined the saffron party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls held earlier this year.
In Rampur Sadar, 10 candidates are contesting the byelections. The BJP in Rampur Sadar has fielded Akash Saxena, who is the son of former party MP Shiv Bahadur Saxena, against senior SP leader Azam Khan's protege Asim Raja, while in Khatauli, the main fight is between Vikram Singh Saini's wife Rajkumari Saini and Rashtriya Lok Dal's Madan Bhaiya.
UP By Election Result 2022 Live: Counting for high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, Rampur Sadar and Khatauli Assembly seats on Thursday
UP By Election Result 2022 Live Coverage: The authorities are all geared up for the counting of votes on Thursday for the bypolls to Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur Sadar and Khatauli constituencies assembly in Uttar Pradesh.
While the bypoll to the Mainpuri parliamentary seat took place due to the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, the polls were necessitated in Rampur Sadar after SP MLA Azam Khan was disqualified following his conviction in different cases. In Khatauli, the byelections took place after BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini lost his membership of the assembly after his conviction in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.
