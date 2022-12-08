'Yadav family will now...': Shivpal makes big statement after Dimple's landslide win in Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls

Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls: With Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav recording a landslide victory in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday (December 8, 2022) said that his family will contest together in all future elections. Soon after Dimple, the wife of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, defeated her Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Raghuraj Singh Shakya by more than one lakh votes, Shivpal visited his brother and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's memorial in Mainpuri and paid floral tributes to him.

"The entire family unitedly contested the bypoll due to which we are heading for a big victory. In all future elections, the family (Yadav family) will remain united and contest together," he told reporters in Mainpuri.

यह जीत नेताजी के आशीर्वाद और आदर्श की है। pic.twitter.com/vr3acWeTv7 — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) December 8, 2022

The seat, notably, fell vacant after the death of Mulayam Singh.

Shivpal Yadav said his Jaswant Nagar constituency, which lies in Mainpuri parliamentary constituency, has broken the past record when it gave over 90,000 lead to 'netaji' (Mulayam)

He said this is the victory of the "ideals of netaji' and development works carried out by him.

"Netaji's 'jalwa' (influence) is still continuing," he said, adding, "The victory margin here (Mainpuri) will be over two lakh".

Alleging that on the directions of the BJP government, officers resorted to atrocities on party workers, he said they accepted the challenge and faced the situation.

Shivpal Yadav and his nephew Akhilesh Yadav, who parted ways many times in the past, had buried the hatchet ahead of the bypolls in Mainpuri, Rampur Sadar and Khatauli.