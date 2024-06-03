Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754629
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS 2024

LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Fierce BJP-Congress Rivalry On Cards

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Chhattisgarh's 11 Lok Sabha seats saw an intense BJP-Congress contest, with Rajnandgaon as the focal point. Here, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel faces BJP's Santosh Pandey, an RSS protégé, in a race that could shape Baghel’s political future.

Written By Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 10:47 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

In Lok Sabha elections 2024, incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking for his third tenure in office but the Opposition INDIA Bloc is all geared up to stop the Modi Juggernaut. Chhattisgarh, which has 11 seats, had gone to poll in three phases. While INC had won 2 seats in 2019, BJP had bagged 9. So how's the situation looking in the state that witnessed a power change from the Congress to BJP in the assembly election. This time yet again, the state is expected to witness the saffon party sweeping the national polls, if you go by the exit polls. So will the exit polls prove to be correct, or will there be an upset? According to experts, the contest between Bhupesh Baghel and BJP’s Santosh Pandey could shape the political future of the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader. Watch this space for more. 

Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024.

03 June 2024
22:46 IST

Chhattisgarh Chunav Results 2024 Live: A Look Back At 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 9 out of 11 seats, while Congress won two. Earlier, the BJP had bagged 10 of the 11 seats in three Lok Sabha elections from 2004 to 2014.

22:43 IST

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2024 Live: Bhupesh Baghel vs Santosh Pandey

In Chhattisgarh, the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat has become the focal point, where Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, the state’s former Chief Minister, is pitted against the sitting BJP MP Santosh Pandey, who is an RSS protégé. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?