LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Fierce BJP-Congress Rivalry On Cards
Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Chhattisgarh's 11 Lok Sabha seats saw an intense BJP-Congress contest, with Rajnandgaon as the focal point. Here, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel faces BJP's Santosh Pandey, an RSS protégé, in a race that could shape Baghel’s political future.
In Lok Sabha elections 2024, incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking for his third tenure in office but the Opposition INDIA Bloc is all geared up to stop the Modi Juggernaut. Chhattisgarh, which has 11 seats, had gone to poll in three phases. While INC had won 2 seats in 2019, BJP had bagged 9. So how's the situation looking in the state that witnessed a power change from the Congress to BJP in the assembly election. This time yet again, the state is expected to witness the saffon party sweeping the national polls, if you go by the exit polls. So will the exit polls prove to be correct, or will there be an upset? According to experts, the contest between Bhupesh Baghel and BJP’s Santosh Pandey could shape the political future of the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader. Watch this space for more.
Chhattisgarh Chunav Results 2024 Live: A Look Back At 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 9 out of 11 seats, while Congress won two. Earlier, the BJP had bagged 10 of the 11 seats in three Lok Sabha elections from 2004 to 2014.
Chhattisgarh Election Results 2024 Live: Bhupesh Baghel vs Santosh Pandey
In Chhattisgarh, the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat has become the focal point, where Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, the state's former Chief Minister, is pitted against the sitting BJP MP Santosh Pandey, who is an RSS protégé.