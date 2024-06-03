LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Fierce BJP-Congress Rivalry On Cards

In Lok Sabha elections 2024, incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking for his third tenure in office but the Opposition INDIA Bloc is all geared up to stop the Modi Juggernaut. Chhattisgarh, which has 11 seats, had gone to poll in three phases. While INC had won 2 seats in 2019, BJP had bagged 9. So how's the situation looking in the state that witnessed a power change from the Congress to BJP in the assembly election. This time yet again, the state is expected to witness the saffon party sweeping the national polls, if you go by the exit polls. So will the exit polls prove to be correct, or will there be an upset? According to experts, the contest between Bhupesh Baghel and BJP’s Santosh Pandey could shape the political future of the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader. Watch this space for more.

