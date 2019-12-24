हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Citizenship Amendment Act: Massive pro, anti-protests across India

Section 144 has been imposed near Delhi's Mandi House area ahead of a protest march called by Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav and security has been tightened. The anti-citizenship law will continue on Tuesday (December 24) as Jamia students will persist with their agitation in Delhi, while Mamata Banerjee will keep up the heat in West Bengal. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 13:18
Comments |
File Photo

Section 144 has been imposed near Delhi's Mandi House area ahead of a protest march called by Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav and security has been tightened. The anti-citizenship law will continue on Tuesday (December 24) as Jamia students will persist with their agitation in Delhi, while Mamata Banerjee will keep up the heat in West Bengal. 

The BJP, on the other hand, will take out a pro-Citizenship Act protest in various parts of Gujarat and other states including the national capital in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for all the updates on Citizenship Act.

Must Watch

PT11M44S

Delhi के Narela इलाके की जूता फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग; Fire brigade की 22 गाड़ियां मौके पर