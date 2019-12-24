Citizenship Amendment Act: Massive pro, anti-protests across India

Section 144 has been imposed near Delhi's Mandi House area ahead of a protest march called by Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav and security has been tightened. The anti-citizenship law will continue on Tuesday (December 24) as Jamia students will persist with their agitation in Delhi, while Mamata Banerjee will keep up the heat in West Bengal.

The BJP, on the other hand, will take out a pro-Citizenship Act protest in various parts of Gujarat and other states including the national capital in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for all the updates on Citizenship Act.