Delhi election result 2020 live: Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran; AAP, BJP, Congress

The results of the February 8 Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be declared on Tuesday (February 11). The counting of votes will begin at 8 am at 21 counting centres across Delhi and the final result is expected by later afternoon. All eyes will be on these counting centres across Delhi where postal ballots and electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be opened and votes tallied to declare the winners of the 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 07:56
Comments |

The 21 centres are situated in nine of the 11 districts of the city. The districts with counting centres are - North, South West, South East, and Shahdara. There is one each in New Delhi, South, East, North East and North West districts. The counting of votes and results on each of the 70 seats will be declared live on the websites of the Election Commission- eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.

Delhi assembly election 2020: Watch live streaming of Delhi polls result on Zee News

The exit polls by different pollsters and the Zee News Maha Exit Poll predict a massive victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP with the BJP a distant second and Congress not even in the reckoning. AAP is expected to retain power with 55 seats while BJP would bag 14 and Congress just 1. 

Click here for full list of AAP, BJP, Congress candidates in Delhi assembly election 2020.

Tune in to Zee News for the live coverage of the Delhi Assembly election 2020 results.

11 February 2020, 07:56 AM

Visuals: AAP workers offer prayers in Kanpur for party victory ahead of counting of votes.

11 February 2020, 07:39 AM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia offers prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections.

11 February 2020, 07:30 AM

Congress leader Haroon Yusuf, who contested from Ballimaran, says, "We have seen how exit polls have gone wrong one after another. When the full voting percentage was not out, how could exit polls be trusted?"

11 February 2020, 07:29 AM

AAP leader Gopal Rai says Exit Poll results are one-sides. "Our internal survey shows that we are going to win more than 67 seats. Delhi has decided to go against poltics of hate and vote for the real patriots," says Rai.

11 February 2020, 07:28 AM

We are sure that the people of Delhi will side with us. I stand by my figure of over 48 seats for the BJP, says Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.

11 February 2020, 07:28 AM

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari speaks to reporters before the vote counting, says "I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats."

11 February 2020, 07:27 AM

Traffic movement will remain closed on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to vote counting today, says Delhi Traffic Police.

11 February 2020, 07:20 AM

Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will begin at 8 am.

