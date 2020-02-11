Delhi election result 2020 live: Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran; AAP, BJP, Congress

The results of the February 8 Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be declared on Tuesday (February 11). The counting of votes will begin at 8 am at 21 counting centres across Delhi and the final result is expected by later afternoon. All eyes will be on these counting centres across Delhi where postal ballots and electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be opened and votes tallied to declare the winners of the 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital.

The 21 centres are situated in nine of the 11 districts of the city. The districts with counting centres are - North, South West, South East, and Shahdara. There is one each in New Delhi, South, East, North East and North West districts. The counting of votes and results on each of the 70 seats will be declared live on the websites of the Election Commission- eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.

Delhi assembly election 2020:

The exit polls by different pollsters and the Zee News Maha Exit Poll predict a massive victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP with the BJP a distant second and Congress not even in the reckoning. AAP is expected to retain power with 55 seats while BJP would bag 14 and Congress just 1.

