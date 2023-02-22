topStoriesenglish2575931
LIVE Updates | Delhi MCD Mayor Elections 2023-24: House Begins Amid Tight Security, Delhi Will Likely get its Mayor After Three Failed Attempts

Delhi Mayor Election Live: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will make its fourth attempt to elect a mayor, scroll down to check latest updates on election.

 

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will make its fourth attempt to elect a mayor on Wednesday, after three failed attempts by the municipal body. In the tussle between AAP and BJP which had stalled the election of the mayor for so long, the Supreme Court had to step in and order the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body. The civic body had previously made attempts on January 6, January 24 and February 6 to hold the elections but failed to do so. 

AAP had previously triumphed in the election battle in December, winning 134 wards and breaking the BJP's 15-year hegemony in the local body. In the 250-member Municipal House, the Congress won nine seats, while the BJP won 104 wards to come in second place. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha and Justice J B Pardiwala, during a hearing on Friday, directed that the election of the Delhi mayor shall be conducted at the first MCD meet, and once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor's election.

Delhi Mayor Elections Live: AAP, BJP Candidates

AAP has nominated Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur to run for mayor. The primary candidate for the party is Oberoi. Rekha Gupta, on the other hand, is the BJP contender for the top position.

Delhi MCD Mayor Elections 2023-24 Live Updates: TODAY

After three previous failed attempts by the municipal authority to organise the election, the Supreme Court issued an order setting the stage for the mayoral election, which will take place on Wednesday. The highest court also ruled that members of the MCD who have been nominated by the L-G are ineligible to vote for the mayor, which is a victory for the government's AAP.

