LIVE Updates | Delhi MCD Mayor Elections 2023-24: House Begins Amid Tight Security, Delhi Will Likely get its Mayor After Three Failed Attempts

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will make its fourth attempt to elect a mayor on Wednesday, after three failed attempts by the municipal body. In the tussle between AAP and BJP which had stalled the election of the mayor for so long, the Supreme Court had to step in and order the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body. The civic body had previously made attempts on January 6, January 24 and February 6 to hold the elections but failed to do so.

AAP had previously triumphed in the election battle in December, winning 134 wards and breaking the BJP's 15-year hegemony in the local body. In the 250-member Municipal House, the Congress won nine seats, while the BJP won 104 wards to come in second place. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha and Justice J B Pardiwala, during a hearing on Friday, directed that the election of the Delhi mayor shall be conducted at the first MCD meet, and once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor's election.