topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DONYI POLO AIRPORT

Donyi Polo Airport inauguration LIVE update| PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport today

PM Modi today will inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport in Itanagar. The airport built at a cost of 640 crores is named 'Donyi Polo airport' reflecting the state's rich cultural heritage.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 09:52 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Donyi Polo Airport inauguration LIVE update| PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport today
LIVE Blog

Donyi Polo Airport Inaugration LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport `Donyi Polo Airport` at Holangi in Itanagar today, November 19, 2022. With Donyi Polo Airport the state will now have three operational airports and it will also account for the 16th airport in the North-East region. Built with a cost of more than Rs 640 crore and spanning over an area of over 690 acres, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations. The name of the airport Donyi Polo the reflection of Arunachal Pradesh's rich culture and heritage as 'Donyi' means Sun and 'Polo' means the Moon.

According to the official statement, the terminal constructed at Hollangi at a cost of Rs 955 crore has the capacity to handle 200 passengers per hour as it spans an area of 4100 sq m.

"The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy, and the recycling of resources," read the official statement.

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest and Live updates on Donyi Polo Airport Inauguration by PM Modi  

19 November 2022
09:31 AM

PM Modi SOON to inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh

PM Modi will soon inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport - Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar. PM will also dedicate 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the Nation today.

09:21 AM

PM to dedicate Kameng Hydro Power Station to nation

While inaugurating Arunachal's first greenfield airport- Donyi Polo Airport, PM Modi will also dedicate 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the Nation. "Developed at a cost of more than Rs 8450 crore and in an area spread over more than 80 kilometres in West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh, the project will make Arunachal Pradesh a power surplus state, also benefiting the National Grid in terms of grid stability and integration," stated the PIB press release.

09:17 AM

PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will visit Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Donyi Polo airport at around 9:30 am, he will then visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to kickstart the Kashi-Tamil Samagam at Kashi Hindu University at 2 pm and at 7.30 pm in the evening PM will address 'Jan Sabha' in Gujarat's Valsad.

09:08 AM

PM Modi to address 'Jan Sabha' in Gujarat

Along with the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh and kickstarting the Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, PM Modi will also address the public in Gujarat's Valsad ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022.

09:03 AM

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi today

Along with the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi will also kickstart the Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The event will pave the way for rediscovering centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between the North and the South.The Yogi Adityanath government in the state has swung into action to organise the `Kashi-Tamil Samagam` in the holy city of Varanasi on a grand note and to give a glimpse of the Dravidian culture as well as the culture, cuisine and music of Tamil Nadu to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

09:00 AM

PM to inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh

08:56 AM

Donyi Polo Airport: Terminal at Holangi in Itanagar

The terminal constructed at Hollangi at a cost of Rs 955 crore has the capacity to handle 200 passengers per hour as it spans an area of 4100 sq m. "The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy, and the recycling of resources," read the official statement.

08:51 AM

Donyi Polo Airport: All you need to know about Arunachal's first greenfield airport 

Arunachal's first greenfield airport- Donyi Polo airport built at a cost of 640 crore, spans over an area of over 690 acres. The airport will account for the third operational of the state and the 16th in the North-East region. With a 2,300 m runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations.

08:38 AM

Donyi Polo Airport Inauguration 

08:28 AM

Donyi Polo Airport Inauguration Live

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu took on Twitter to express his eagerness for the arrival of PM Modi for the inauguration of state's first greenfield airport in Itanagar. Khandu wrote a four-line poem in Hindi to describing the beauty of the state.  

08:25 AM

Donyi Polo Airport, Arunachal Pradesh

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar