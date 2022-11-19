Donyi Polo Airport inauguration LIVE update| PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport today
PM Modi today will inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport in Itanagar. The airport built at a cost of 640 crores is named 'Donyi Polo airport' reflecting the state's rich cultural heritage.
Donyi Polo Airport Inaugration LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport `Donyi Polo Airport` at Holangi in Itanagar today, November 19, 2022. With Donyi Polo Airport the state will now have three operational airports and it will also account for the 16th airport in the North-East region. Built with a cost of more than Rs 640 crore and spanning over an area of over 690 acres, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations. The name of the airport Donyi Polo the reflection of Arunachal Pradesh's rich culture and heritage as 'Donyi' means Sun and 'Polo' means the Moon.
According to the official statement, the terminal constructed at Hollangi at a cost of Rs 955 crore has the capacity to handle 200 passengers per hour as it spans an area of 4100 sq m.
"The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy, and the recycling of resources," read the official statement.
PM Modi will soon inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport - Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar. PM will also dedicate 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the Nation today.
While inaugurating Arunachal's first greenfield airport- Donyi Polo Airport, PM Modi will also dedicate 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the Nation. "Developed at a cost of more than Rs 8450 crore and in an area spread over more than 80 kilometres in West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh, the project will make Arunachal Pradesh a power surplus state, also benefiting the National Grid in terms of grid stability and integration," stated the PIB press release.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will visit Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Donyi Polo airport at around 9:30 am, he will then visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to kickstart the Kashi-Tamil Samagam at Kashi Hindu University at 2 pm and at 7.30 pm in the evening PM will address 'Jan Sabha' in Gujarat's Valsad.
Along with the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh and kickstarting the Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, PM Modi will also address the public in Gujarat's Valsad ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022.
Along with the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi will also kickstart the Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The event will pave the way for rediscovering centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between the North and the South.The Yogi Adityanath government in the state has swung into action to organise the `Kashi-Tamil Samagam` in the holy city of Varanasi on a grand note and to give a glimpse of the Dravidian culture as well as the culture, cuisine and music of Tamil Nadu to the people of Uttar Pradesh.
The terminal constructed at Hollangi at a cost of Rs 955 crore has the capacity to handle 200 passengers per hour as it spans an area of 4100 sq m. "The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy, and the recycling of resources," read the official statement.
Arunachal's first greenfield airport- Donyi Polo airport built at a cost of 640 crore, spans over an area of over 690 acres. The airport will account for the third operational of the state and the 16th in the North-East region. With a 2,300 m runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations.
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu took on Twitter to express his eagerness for the arrival of PM Modi for the inauguration of state's first greenfield airport in Itanagar. Khandu wrote a four-line poem in Hindi to describing the beauty of the state.
