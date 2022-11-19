Donyi Polo Airport inauguration LIVE update| PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport today

Donyi Polo Airport Inaugration LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport `Donyi Polo Airport` at Holangi in Itanagar today, November 19, 2022. With Donyi Polo Airport the state will now have three operational airports and it will also account for the 16th airport in the North-East region. Built with a cost of more than Rs 640 crore and spanning over an area of over 690 acres, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations. The name of the airport Donyi Polo the reflection of Arunachal Pradesh's rich culture and heritage as 'Donyi' means Sun and 'Polo' means the Moon.

According to the official statement, the terminal constructed at Hollangi at a cost of Rs 955 crore has the capacity to handle 200 passengers per hour as it spans an area of 4100 sq m.

"The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy, and the recycling of resources," read the official statement.