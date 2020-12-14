हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest Live: Farmer union leaders including BKU's Rakesh Tikait sit on hunger strike

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for all the updates on farmers agitation against the agri laws. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 14, 2020 - 09:36
Comments |
ANI Photo

Leaders of agitating farmer unions said they will hold a one-day hunger strike on Monday (December 14) and protests will be held in all district headquarters to press their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws, as more protesters headed for Delhi with a large group blocking the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway when it was stopped by police on Haryana-Rajasthan border.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he too will observe a day-long fast on Monday and appealed to the central government to shun ego and scrap the legislation.

Even as more farmers from Punjab and other states arrived near the Singhu and Tikri borders to join the sit-in which has been continuing for 18 days, Union Minister Kailash Choudhary said the government will soon decide a date for the next meeting and expressed confidence that the issues will be resolved this time.

The farmers will hold the hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm today. 

14 December 2020, 09:36 AM

BKU spokesperson denies rift among farmers:

There's no rift among farmers. 3 leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) faction resigned because they were upset with their President Bhanu Pratap Singh, as to why he compromised: BJU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on three BKU (Bhanu Faction) leaders' resignation

14 December 2020, 09:18 AM

General Secretary of BKU (Punjab) Harinder Singh Lakhowal said that farmers wanted to wake the government up. "So, 40 farmer leaders of our United Farmers Front will sit on hunger strike today at all borders points between 8 am-5 pm. 25 of them will sit at Singhu border, 10 at Tikri border and 5 at UP border," he said.

14 December 2020, 07:31 AM

Farmers in all district headquarters will also stage protests on Monday, Tikait said.

14 December 2020, 07:31 AM

The farmers will hold a hunger strike on Monday from 8 am to 5 pm, the BKU leader was quoted as saying in a press release.

14 December 2020, 07:30 AM

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Sunday that the government wants to break the unity of farmers. He said farmers are still arriving at the protest site in large numbers and the ongoing agitation against the three new farm laws would be historic.

 

14 December 2020, 07:30 AM

The group of six students, including girls, had arrived there to render support to the farmers by singing and playing 'dafli' (tambourine), they said.

14 December 2020, 07:29 AM

Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws refused to allow a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students to join their agitation at the UP Gate (Ghaziabad)-Ghazipur (Delhi) border on Sunday, police said.

