Farmers protest Live: Farmer union leaders including BKU's Rakesh Tikait sit on hunger strike

14 December 2020, 09:36 AM
BKU spokesperson denies rift among farmers:
There's no rift among farmers. 3 leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) faction resigned because they were upset with their President Bhanu Pratap Singh, as to why he compromised: BJU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on three BKU (Bhanu Faction) leaders' resignation
14 December 2020, 09:18 AM
General Secretary of BKU (Punjab) Harinder Singh Lakhowal said that farmers wanted to wake the government up. "So, 40 farmer leaders of our United Farmers Front will sit on hunger strike today at all borders points between 8 am-5 pm. 25 of them will sit at Singhu border, 10 at Tikri border and 5 at UP border," he said.
14 December 2020, 07:31 AM
Farmers in all district headquarters will also stage protests on Monday, Tikait said.
14 December 2020, 07:31 AM
The farmers will hold a hunger strike on Monday from 8 am to 5 pm, the BKU leader was quoted as saying in a press release.
14 December 2020, 07:30 AM
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Sunday that the government wants to break the unity of farmers. He said farmers are still arriving at the protest site in large numbers and the ongoing agitation against the three new farm laws would be historic.
14 December 2020, 07:30 AM
The group of six students, including girls, had arrived there to render support to the farmers by singing and playing 'dafli' (tambourine), they said.
14 December 2020, 07:29 AM
Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws refused to allow a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students to join their agitation at the UP Gate (Ghaziabad)-Ghazipur (Delhi) border on Sunday, police said.