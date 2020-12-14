Farmers protest Live: Farmer union leaders including BKU's Rakesh Tikait sit on hunger strike

Leaders of agitating farmer unions said they will hold a one-day hunger strike on Monday (December 14) and protests will be held in all district headquarters to press their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws, as more protesters headed for Delhi with a large group blocking the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway when it was stopped by police on Haryana-Rajasthan border.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he too will observe a day-long fast on Monday and appealed to the central government to shun ego and scrap the legislation.

Even as more farmers from Punjab and other states arrived near the Singhu and Tikri borders to join the sit-in which has been continuing for 18 days, Union Minister Kailash Choudhary said the government will soon decide a date for the next meeting and expressed confidence that the issues will be resolved this time.

The farmers will hold the hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm today.

