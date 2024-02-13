Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Thousands Of Farmers Head To Delhi Amid Massive Security Build-Up

New Delhi: Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are on their way to Delhi on Tuesday morning, riding tractors and earthmovers, to protest against the Centre’s policies on agriculture. They are demanding a law that guarantees a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, among other things. The farmers are not deterred by the heavy security deployment and barricading on the borders linking Punjab with Haryana. They have vowed to reach the national capital and stage a sit-in protest there indefinitely, if they are stopped by the state governments.

The farmers’ march comes after a five-hour-long meeting with two Union ministers on Monday night failed to break the deadlock. The ministers – Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda – agreed to some of the farmers’ demands, such as withdrawing the cases against them and giving compensation to the families of those who died during the previous agitation. However, they could not convince the farmers to accept a committee to resolve the issue of MSP.