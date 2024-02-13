Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Thousands Of Farmers Head To Delhi Amid Massive Security Build-Up
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The farmers, who have been preparing for the march for several days, have loaded their trailers with dry foodstuff to sustain the protest for long. They have also arranged for ‘langar’ to feed the protesters wherever they camp.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are on their way to Delhi on Tuesday morning, riding tractors and earthmovers, to protest against the Centre’s policies on agriculture. They are demanding a law that guarantees a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, among other things. The farmers are not deterred by the heavy security deployment and barricading on the borders linking Punjab with Haryana. They have vowed to reach the national capital and stage a sit-in protest there indefinitely, if they are stopped by the state governments.
The farmers’ march comes after a five-hour-long meeting with two Union ministers on Monday night failed to break the deadlock. The ministers – Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda – agreed to some of the farmers’ demands, such as withdrawing the cases against them and giving compensation to the families of those who died during the previous agitation. However, they could not convince the farmers to accept a committee to resolve the issue of MSP.
Stay Tuned To Zee News English For Live Updates On Farmers' Protest
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March LIVE: Massive Security Build-Up In Haryana
The Haryana Police has made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order in the state and prevent the farmers from entering Delhi. The police have deployed 114 companies, including 64 from paramilitary forces, in various districts of the state.
Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Haryana Police Seals Four Entry Points
The police have also sealed four entry points from Punjab to Haryana by putting up barricades, boulders, tippers filled with sand and barbed wires and iron spikes. The entry points are Shambhu border in Patiala, Moonak in Sangrur, Dabwali in Muktsar and Ratia in Mansa.
Farmers' Protest Live Updates; Why Are Farmers Marching To Delhi?
The farmer say they want a legal guarantee for MSP. They also demand the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, farm debt waiver, and justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, among others.