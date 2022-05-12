12 May 2022, 07:35 AM
Students are advised to keep a check on the official website gseb.org for latest updates.
GSEB Result 2022: How to check
Step 1. Go to the official website of GSEB- gseb.org
Step 2. Click on Board Website on the home page
Step 3. Click on the Results Tab and click on Latest Results in teh new window
Step 4. A new window will open, enter your roll number in the space
Step 5. Click on submit to view your result
Step 6. Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference
The GUJCET 2022 final answer key was released on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 on the official website.
GUJCET 2022 Result – Steps to check scorecard
Step 1. Visit the official GSEB website – gseb.org
Step 2. Click on the click which says ‘GUJCET 2022 Result’ on the homepage
Step 3. Enter your credentials such as registration number and date of birth in the given fields
Step 4.Click on submit
Step 5. Your GUJCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6. Download GUJCET result and take a printout for future reference
Once declared, GUJCET 2022 Result will be made available on the official website of Gujarat Board - gsebservice.com and gujcet.gseb.org.
The results are expected to be declared by the Gujarat Board at 10 AM on gseb.org.
According to the announcement made by state education minister Jitu Vaghani on Wednesday, GSEB HSC Result and GUJCET Results 2022 are expected to be declared by the GSEB at 10 am today.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is all set to announce Class 12 results for Science stream today. GSEB HSC Result 2022 Science results would be released today.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is all set to release Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 Result on Thursday (May 12, 2022).