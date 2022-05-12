GSEB Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is all set to release Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 Results and HSC Result 2022 Science results on Thursday (May 12, 2022).

The results are expected to be declared by the Gujarat Board at 10 AM on gseb.org.

According to the announcement made by state education minister Jitu Vaghani on Wednesday, GUJCET Results 2022 are expected to be declared by the GSEB at 10 am today.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website gseb.org for latest updates.

