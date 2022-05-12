हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GSEB Result 2022 LIVE Updates: GSEB to announce GUJCET, HSC 12th Science results today on gseb.org

GSEB Result 2022: The GSEB HSC Result 2022 Science results and GUJCET results are expected to be declared by the Gujarat Board today.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 12, 2022 - 07:36
Credits: PTI

GSEB Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is all set to release Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 Results and HSC Result 2022 Science results on Thursday (May 12, 2022).

The results are expected to be declared by the Gujarat Board at 10 AM on gseb.org. 

According to the announcement made by state education minister Jitu Vaghani on Wednesday, GUJCET Results 2022 are expected to be declared by the GSEB at 10 am today. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates on GSEB Result 2022.

12 May 2022, 07:35 AM

12 May 2022, 07:35 AM

GSEB Result 2022: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of GSEB- gseb.org

Step 2. Click on Board Website on the home page

Step 3. Click on the Results Tab and click on Latest Results in teh new window

Step 4. A new window will open, enter your roll number in the space 

Step 5. Click on submit to view your result

Step 6. Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference

12 May 2022, 07:35 AM

The GUJCET 2022 final answer key was released on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 on the official website. 

12 May 2022, 07:34 AM

GUJCET 2022 Result – Steps to check scorecard

Step 1. Visit the official GSEB website – gseb.org

Step 2. Click on the click which says ‘GUJCET 2022 Result’ on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your credentials such as registration number and date of birth in the given fields

Step 4.Click on submit

Step 5. Your GUJCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download GUJCET result and take a printout for future reference

12 May 2022, 07:34 AM

Once declared, GUJCET 2022 Result will be made available on the official website of Gujarat Board - gsebservice.com and gujcet.gseb.org.

12 May 2022, 07:34 AM

12 May 2022, 07:33 AM

According to the announcement made by state education minister Jitu Vaghani on Wednesday, GSEB HSC Result and GUJCET Results 2022 are expected to be declared by the GSEB at 10 am today. 

12 May 2022, 07:32 AM

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is all set to announce Class 12 results for Science stream today. GSEB HSC Result 2022 Science results would be released today. 

12 May 2022, 07:32 AM

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is all set to release Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 Result on Thursday (May 12, 2022).

