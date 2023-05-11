Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Pakistan Political Crisis Shebaz Sharif PTI Supreme Court

Pakistan Political Crisis Live: Pakistan is witnessing violent clashes after the arrest of its former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The members of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaaf party have clashed with security forces over the arrest of their leader. As per top political observers, the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is a pivotal moment in the power struggle between the military and the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

In dramatic scenes today, Imran Khan was once again arrested by the Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog NAB without court's permission, from the court's registrar. The arrest added further fuel to the ongoing fire, with PTI members resorting to further prostests and arsoning.

Here Are All The Live Updates On Imran Khan's Arrest and Pakistan Political Crisis: