Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Pakistan Political Crisis Shebaz Sharif PTI Supreme Court
Pakistan is witnessing violent clashes after the arrest of its former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The members of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaaf party have clashed with security forces over the arrest of their leader. As per top political observers, the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is a pivotal moment in the power struggle between the military and the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
In dramatic scenes today, Imran Khan was once again arrested by the Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog NAB without court's permission, from the court's registrar. The arrest added further fuel to the ongoing fire, with PTI members resorting to further prostests and arsoning.
Here Are All The Live Updates On Imran Khan's Arrest and Pakistan Political Crisis:
Imran Khan's Arrest Countempt Of Court: Pak Chief Justice
Chief Justice Bandial also at point observed that the National Accountability Bureau had committed 'contempt of court'. "They should have taken permission from the court's registrar before the arrest. Court staffers were also subjected to abuse," he said.
Produce Imran Khan In Court Within An Hour: Pakistan Supreme Court
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the anti-corruption watchdog to produce former prime minister Imran Khan within an hour as it observed that the agency committed "contempt of court" by entering the court premises and arresting him without permission from the court's registrar. The directive was issued by a three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, which heard Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday. The bench during the hearing expressed anger at the way 70-year-old Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court where he had come from Lahore for a case. The bench directed NAB to produce Khan by 4:30 pm (local time) when the court would reconvene.