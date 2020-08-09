हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: PM Modi to launch financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh crore under Agricultural Infrastructure Fund today

India on Sunday woke up to saddening news of a major fire break out at Swarna palace a hotel-turned-coronavirus COVID-19 facility in  Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada claiming lives of at least seven people and 10 got injured. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 9, 2020 - 08:54
Comments |

India on Sunday woke up to saddening news of a major fire break out at Swarna palace a hotel-turned-coronavirus COVID-19 facility in  Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada claiming lives of at least seven people and 10 got injured. 

Sources say that short circuit may be the reason behind fire but it is not confirmed yet.  It is learnt that around 30 COVID-19 patients were present inside the building when the fire broke out. Sources said that the COVID-19 patients in the hotel were shifted to another hospital.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Sighanpor area of Kulgam district.

On the occasion of Balaram Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished citizens and informed that he will virtually launch the financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund. He will also release the sixth installment of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Follow Zee News live blog to get all updates on the major events and breaking news:

