LIVE: Voting begins for first phase of Rajasthan panchayat elections

The voting for the first phase of the Rajasthan panchayat polls in six districts to elect zila parishad and panchayat samiti members is underway for over 519 seats in the state. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 26, 2021 - 07:49
Comments |
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The voting for the first phase of the Rajasthan panchayat polls to elect zila parishad and panchayat samiti members is currently underway. Over 519 seats in over six districts are in the fray and polling is taking place amid tight security in the state. 

 

In other developments, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed the United States has so far evacuated over 82,000 people from Kabul, with about 19,000 in the last 24 hours alone, in "one of the largest" airlifts in world history. 

Earlier US President Joe Biden, while addressing his allies and the world, said that the American troops are doing everything they can and are on track to meet the August 31 deadline. Biden also stated that there is no plan of extending the stay of American troops in Afghanistan. 

Meanwhile, the Government of India will launch the E-Shram portal to maintain a database of workers in the unorganised sector today at 3:30 pm. 

26 August 2021, 07:49 AM

India: "Indian Air Force flight with 24 Indian and 11 Nepalese evacuees from Kabul, Afghanistan is on its way to Delhi," said Ministry of External Affairs.

26 August 2021, 07:29 AM

Rajasthan: The voting for the first phase of the Rajasthan panchayat polls in six districts to elect zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be held today. As many as 519 seats will go to the polls while elections to two seats were postponed, according to a spokesperson of the state election commission. 

The spokesperson said the polling will take place from 7.30 AM to 5.30 PM at 3,599 booths in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts. “Due to litigation reasons, elections of two members, one each in Jalsu and Virat Nagar panchayat samiti, have been postponed,” the official said.

26 August 2021, 07:26 AM

Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a Covid-19 Rapid Response Centre at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Wednesday.

26 August 2021, 07:25 AM

India: India will boost liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from next year as private firm Swan Energy starts its floating terminal, raising the country`s capacity to ship in the super chilled fuel by 12% to 47.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

26 August 2021, 07:23 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the government would withdraw cases against farmers and revoke fines imposed on them for burning crop residue in the fields.

He also said that having cleared Rs 1.42 lakh crore cane arrears pending since 2010, his government would now enhance the state support price of cane after consulting all the stakeholders in this regard.

26 August 2021, 07:22 AM

Afghanistan: The State Department warned US citizens at the gates outside of the airport in Kabul to leave "immediately" due to threats. "US citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," a security alert from the US Embassy in Kabul said.

"Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport & to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US govt representative to do so," said US Embassy in Kabul. (ANI)

