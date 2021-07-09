हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: People lose calm at Odisha vaccination centre due to shortage of vaccine jabs

A day after the major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the efforts of the leaders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 9, 2021 - 09:14
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: A day after the major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the efforts of the leaders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be breifing the cabinet again today at around 9:30 pm.

Amid the reports of a third COVID wave that may hit the country next month, the state of Kerala has confirmed the presence of the mosquito-borne Zika virus for the first time ever. According to the latest developments, at least 13 people have tested positive for Zika viral infection after their samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan on stated that the data from the phase 3 trial of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine Covaxin looks good. Dr Soumya Swaminathan revealed that the pre-submission meeting for Covaxin’s phase 3 trial data was held on June 23 and the data packet is being assembled.

UP: CM Yogi to announce population control policy on World Population Day