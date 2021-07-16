LIVE: Mumbai receives heavy rainfall, several roads waterlogged

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 16, 2021) will virtually inaugurate a slew of key projects in Ahmedabad including three new attractions at Science City and multiple railway projects.

"At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 16th July, a range of interesting development works will be inaugurated in Gujarat. These works cover the environment, nature, railways and science", tweeted PM Modi.

In another update, IMD on Friday (July 16) issued yellow alert for Mumbai and neighbouring areas, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The incessant rains have left parts of Mumbai including Wadala and Gandhi Market completely waterlogged, pictures and videos tweeted by news agency ANI showed today.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will convene a meeting with Uttar Pradesh BJP Working Committee in New Delhi on Friday (July 16). The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election next year, wherein Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is looking to secure a second consecutive term.

Stay tuned for the latest updates with Zee news!

Live TV