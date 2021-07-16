LIVE: Mumbai receives heavy rainfall, several roads waterlogged

16 July 2021, 09:20 AM
India reports 38,949 new COVID-19 cases, 40,026 recoveries, & 542 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry
Total cases: 3,10,26,829
Total recoveries: 3,01,83,876
Active cases: 4,30,422
Death toll: 4,12,531
Total vaccinated: 39,53,43,767 (38,78,078 in last 24 hrs)
16 July 2021, 09:14 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala via video conferencing today to discuss the COVID-19 related situation in these states.
16 July 2021, 09:04 AM
Thane, Maharashtra: Around 20 tonnes of tomatoes, scattered on Eastern Express Highway, being removed amid a huge traffic jam on both lanes of the Highway One person was injured after a tomato-laden truck overturned near Kopari, Thane on the Highway at around 2 am today.
16 July 2021, 09:03 AM
One person was injured after a truck overturned near Kopari, Thane on Eastern Express Highway at around 2 am, today. The injured has been shifted to the nearest hospital: Thane Municipal Corporation.
16 July 2021, 08:53 AM
IMD issued yellow alert for Friday (July 16) as Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the morning.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Parts of Mumbai face waterlogging, following heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from Wadala
Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicts "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/wPgOZUukms
— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
16 July 2021, 08:50 AM
Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicts "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for next 24 hours.