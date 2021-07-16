हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Mumbai receives heavy rainfall, several roads waterlogged

Parts of Mumbai face waterlogging, following heavy rainfall this morning.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 16, 2021 - 09:20
Comments |
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 16, 2021) will virtually inaugurate a slew of key projects in Ahmedabad including three new attractions at Science City and multiple railway projects.

"At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 16th July, a range of interesting development works will be inaugurated in Gujarat. These works cover the environment, nature, railways and science", tweeted PM Modi. 

In another update, IMD on Friday (July 16) issued yellow alert for Mumbai and neighbouring areas, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The incessant rains have left parts of Mumbai including Wadala and Gandhi Market completely waterlogged, pictures and videos tweeted by news agency ANI showed today.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will convene a meeting with Uttar Pradesh BJP Working Committee in New Delhi on Friday (July 16). The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election next year, wherein Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is looking to secure a second consecutive term.

Stay tuned for the latest updates with Zee news!

Live TV

 

 

16 July 2021, 09:20 AM

India reports 38,949 new COVID-19 cases, 40,026 recoveries, & 542 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry

Total cases: 3,10,26,829

Total recoveries: 3,01,83,876

Active cases: 4,30,422

Death toll: 4,12,531

Total vaccinated: 39,53,43,767 (38,78,078 in last 24 hrs)

16 July 2021, 09:14 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala via video conferencing today to discuss the COVID-19 related situation in these states.

 

16 July 2021, 09:04 AM

Thane, Maharashtra: Around 20 tonnes of tomatoes, scattered on Eastern Express Highway, being removed amid a huge traffic jam on both lanes of the Highway One person was injured after a tomato-laden truck overturned near Kopari, Thane on the Highway at around 2 am today.

16 July 2021, 09:03 AM

One person was injured after a truck overturned near Kopari, Thane on Eastern Express Highway at around 2 am, today. The injured has been shifted to the nearest hospital: Thane Municipal Corporation.

16 July 2021, 08:53 AM

IMD issued yellow alert for Friday (July 16) as Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the morning. 

16 July 2021, 08:50 AM

Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicts "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for next 24 hours.

Must Watch

PT4M31S

Monsoon 2021: Heavy rain forecast in cities around Mumbai