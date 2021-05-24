LIVE: Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify over next 24 hours, says IMD

24 May 2021, 11:24 AM
New Delhi: Supreme Court expresses unhappiness over the slow process of registration of migrant labourers across the country during the COVID19 pandemic. The Court was hearing suo motu case on the problems faced by migrant labourers due to lockdown.
Cyclone Yaas: 60 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force being deployed in the State with equipment for rescue, relief & recovery, in view of cyclone Yaas
"Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea. We'll try to ensure there is no casualty," Additional SP, Paradeep.
West Bengal: West Bengal Governor directly transferred the case (Narada) to CBI which is against the Constitution. We know we can't file a criminal case against him. We're urging people to register a complaint against him. He's the butcher of Indian Constitution: Kalyan Banerjee, TMC.
COVID-19: India reports 2,22,315 new #COVID19 cases, 3,02,544 discharges & 4,454 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,67,52,447
Total discharges: 2,37,28,011
Death toll: 3,03,720
Active cases: 27,20,716
Total vaccination: 19,60,51,962
COVID-19: The total number of samples tested up to 23rd May is 33,05,36,064 including 19,28,127 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Cyclone Yaas: Deep Depression over East-central Bay of Bengal to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours: India Meteorological Department