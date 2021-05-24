हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify over next 24 hours, says IMD

Union Home Minister to hold a meeting via video conference today with the chief ministers of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review preparations in view of cyclone Yaas.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 24, 2021 - 11:24
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: IMD

New Delhi: The depression over Bay of Bengal is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday (May 24) morning and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department`s National Weather Forecasting Centre said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will hold a meeting via video conferencing on Monday with party Members of Parliament and state office-bearers of the States likely to be affected due to cyclone Yaas. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm today.

In another update, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court`s order which allowed the house arrest of four Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, who are accused in the Narada case.

Stay tuned for the latest updates with Zee news

24 May 2021, 11:24 AM

New Delhi: Supreme Court expresses unhappiness over the slow process of registration of migrant labourers across the country during the COVID19 pandemic. The Court was hearing suo motu case on the problems faced by migrant labourers due to lockdown.

24 May 2021, 11:22 AM

Cyclone Yaas: 60 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force being deployed in the State with equipment for rescue, relief & recovery, in view of cyclone Yaas

"Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea. We'll try to ensure there is no casualty," Additional SP, Paradeep.

24 May 2021, 10:35 AM

West Bengal: West Bengal Governor directly transferred the case (Narada) to CBI which is against the Constitution. We know we can't file a criminal case against him. We're urging people to register a complaint against him. He's the butcher of Indian Constitution: Kalyan Banerjee, TMC.

 

24 May 2021, 10:35 AM

COVID-19: India reports 2,22,315 new #COVID19 cases, 3,02,544 discharges & 4,454 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry

Total cases: 2,67,52,447

Total discharges: 2,37,28,011 

Death toll: 3,03,720  

Active cases: 27,20,716 

Total vaccination: 19,60,51,962

24 May 2021, 10:34 AM

COVID-19: The total number of samples tested up to 23rd May is 33,05,36,064 including 19,28,127 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

 

24 May 2021, 10:34 AM

Cyclone Yaas: Deep Depression over East-central Bay of Bengal to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours: India Meteorological Department

 

Must Watch

PT10M

Which states will be affected by Yaas cyclone?