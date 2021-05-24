LIVE: Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify over next 24 hours, says IMD

New Delhi: The depression over Bay of Bengal is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday (May 24) morning and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department`s National Weather Forecasting Centre said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will hold a meeting via video conferencing on Monday with party Members of Parliament and state office-bearers of the States likely to be affected due to cyclone Yaas. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm today.

In another update, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court`s order which allowed the house arrest of four Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, who are accused in the Narada case.

