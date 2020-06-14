LIVE: With 193 new COVID-19 cases, tally in Bihar rises to 6289

India's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 9,000-mark on Saturday with a record daily increase making it the world's ninth worst-hit nation in terms of fatalities. As pet the Health Ministry data the total number of cases across India has risen to 3,08,993 with an increase of 11,458 new cases in 24 hours since Friday 8 AM, while 386 more fatalities were reported during this period to take the toll to 8,884.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed steps to contain the pandemic in areas where large numbers of cases are being detected.

During PM Modi's review meeting, it was observed that out of the total cases two-thirds are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities. Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Pune, Indore and Kolkata are among severely hit cities by the pandemic.

According to global real-time COVID-19 data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, India's count of recoveries is now the sixth-largest in the world after the US, Brazil, Russia, Italy and Germany.

However, India has also entered the top-ten in terms of the number of deaths. It is now ranked ninth after the US, Brazil, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico and Belgium.

