LIVE: With 193 new COVID-19 cases, tally in Bihar rises to 6289

14 June 2020, 08:11 AM
France reported on Saturday reported 24 new coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 29,398 and marking the fourth day with under 30 fatalities.
The government also reported that the number of people in hospital fell by 215 to 10,909 and those in intensive care units fell by eight to 871, with both tallies continuing weeks-long downtrends. (Reuters report)
14 June 2020, 06:37 AM
Delhi: All nursing homes with bed capacity of 10 to 49 declared COVID nursing homes in the national capital.
(ANI input)
14 June 2020, 06:36 AM
Assam: 182 new COVID19 cases reported in the state, total tally rises to 3900.
Alert ~ 182 new #COVID19+ cases reported today in Assam.
↗️Total cases 3900
↗️Recovered 1805
↗️Active cases 2084
↗️Deaths 08
11:40 PM /June 13/Day's total 207#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/iZniZp9nqy
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 13, 2020
14 June 2020, 06:33 AM
Bihar: Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rise to 6,289 as 193 more people test positive for the disease. (PTI report)
14 June 2020, 06:30 AM
Jharkhand: COVID-19 cases in the state rise to 1,711 with 54 more people testing positive for coronavirus. (PTI report)