LIVE: With 193 new COVID-19 cases, tally in Bihar rises to 6289

India's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 9,000-mark on Saturday with a record daily increase making it the world's ninth worst-hit nation in terms of fatalities. As pet the Health Ministry data the total number of cases across India has risen to 3,08,993 with an increase of 11,458 new cases in 24 hours since Friday 8 AM, while 386 more fatalities were reported during this period to take the toll to 8,884.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 14, 2020 - 08:11
Comments |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed steps to contain the pandemic in areas where large numbers of cases are being detected.

During PM Modi's review meeting, it was observed that out of the total cases two-thirds are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities. Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Pune, Indore and Kolkata are among severely hit cities by the pandemic.

 According to global real-time COVID-19 data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, India's count of recoveries is now the sixth-largest in the world after the US, Brazil, Russia, Italy and Germany.

However, India has also entered the top-ten in terms of the number of deaths. It is now ranked ninth after the US, Brazil, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico and Belgium.

Stay tuned to this Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

14 June 2020, 08:11 AM

France reported on Saturday reported 24 new coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 29,398 and marking the fourth day with under 30 fatalities.
The government also reported that the number of people in hospital fell by 215 to 10,909 and those in intensive care units fell by eight to 871, with both tallies continuing weeks-long downtrends. (Reuters report)

14 June 2020, 06:37 AM

Delhi: All nursing homes with bed capacity of 10 to 49 declared COVID nursing homes in the national capital.
 (ANI input)

14 June 2020, 06:36 AM

Assam: 182 new COVID19 cases reported in the state, total tally rises to 3900.

14 June 2020, 06:33 AM

Bihar: Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rise to 6,289 as 193 more people test positive for the disease. (PTI report)

14 June 2020, 06:30 AM

Jharkhand: COVID-19 cases in the state rise to 1,711 with 54 more people testing positive for coronavirus. (PTI report)

