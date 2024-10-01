Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Says J&K Needs Terror-Free Government
The voting began at 7am and will conclude around 6pm, till the voters arrive. Conting of votes and results are scheduled for October 8.
Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Live Updates: J&K is voting for the third and final phase of the assembly elections on Monday (October 1). A total of 3.9 million voters will declare the fate of 415 candidates in fray for 40 assembly seats. Polling booths are set up across seven districts: Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua in the Jammu region and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir.
This is the first election in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
Political stalwarts like BJP and Congress along with regional parties like PDP, PC, JKPC are locking horns for the total of 90 assembly seats.
Key Candidates:
Notable candidates in the third phase of polling include People's Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Lone, along with National Panthers Party India president Dev Singh. Among Jammu and Kashmir ministers, Raman Bhalla (R S Pura), Usman Majid (Bandipora), Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurez), Taj Mohiuddin (Uri), Basharat Bukhari (Wagoora-Kreeri), Imran Ansari (Pattan), Ghulam Hassan Mir (Gulmarg), and Choudhary Lal Singh (Basohli) are also key contenders.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls Live: High Voter Turnout Recorded in First Two Phases
The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, held on September 18 across 24 constituencies, saw a voter turnout of 61.13%, surpassing the 58.46% recorded in this summer’s Lok Sabha elections, which had marked the highest turnout in 35 years.
The second phase, conducted in 25 constituencies, also witnessed a significant voter response, with 56.95% turnout, a remarkable figure given the region’s history of terrorism and electoral boycotts.
Jammu And Kashmir Polls Live: Amit Shah Says J&K Needs Government Away From Terrorism, Seperatism
Ahead of J&K elections third phase, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the UT needs a visionary government. In a tweet on X, he said, “Jammu and Kashmir needs a government that is visionary and can take strong decisions for security, peace and stability here. Today, the people voting here in the last phase should use their vote power to form a government that keeps Jammu and Kashmir away from terrorism, separatism, nepotism and corruption and is determined to protect the rights of every section. Cast a historic vote for tourism, education, employment and all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir."
J&K Polls Third Phase Live: Ghulam Nabi Azad Stresses Need For Political Solutions
Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to actively participate in the ongoing assembly elections, emphasizing the importance of addressing regional issues.
"I appeal to people to come out and vote. The political party that comes to power should resolve the issues," Azad stated, refraining from endorsing or opposing any party. "I will not speak against or in favour of any party. Voters will decide whether (majority) will be given to a single party or not," he added.
Jammu and Kashmir Polls Live: Ghulam Nabi Azad Casts Vote
Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad cast his vote at a polling station in Jammu as part of the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Live: PM Modi Urges Voters to Participate In Final Phase
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the third and final phase of the 2024 assembly elections.
"Today is the third and last round of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. I request all voters to come forward and cast their votes to make the festival of democracy a success. I am confident that apart from the young friends who are going to vote for the first time, women power will also participate in the voting in large numbers," PM Modi said in a post on X.
