Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Says J&K Needs Terror-Free Government

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Live Updates: J&K is voting for the third and final phase of the assembly elections on Monday (October 1). A total of 3.9 million voters will declare the fate of 415 candidates in fray for 40 assembly seats. Polling booths are set up across seven districts: Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua in the Jammu region and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir.

The voting began at 7am and will conclude around 6pm, till the voters arrive. Conting of votes and results are scheduled for October 8.

This is the first election in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Political stalwarts like BJP and Congress along with regional parties like PDP, PC, JKPC are locking horns for the total of 90 assembly seats.

Key Candidates:

Notable candidates in the third phase of polling include People's Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Lone, along with National Panthers Party India president Dev Singh. Among Jammu and Kashmir ministers, Raman Bhalla (R S Pura), Usman Majid (Bandipora), Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurez), Taj Mohiuddin (Uri), Basharat Bukhari (Wagoora-Kreeri), Imran Ansari (Pattan), Ghulam Hassan Mir (Gulmarg), and Choudhary Lal Singh (Basohli) are also key contenders.