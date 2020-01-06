JNU violence live updates: Received multiple complaints, will register FIR soon, says Delhi Police

A day after brutal attacks on students and professors in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus the country on Monday woke up to protests against the violent act. On Sunday evening, masked people attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods and vandalised the property. The incident left more than 20 injured and an AIIMS official said that 18 people from JNU were brought to the hospital's Trauma Centre with head injuries and abrasions among other injuries. Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh, General Secretary Satish Chandra was among the people injured.

Live TV

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint Police Commissioner level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible. The Joint Commissioner of Police Western Range, Delhi Police, Shalini Singh will investigate the JNU incident. The Delhi Police has received complaints and will register an FIR soon. The situation remained tense but peaceful outside the JNU on Monday morning as the university guards` maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the university.

Here are the live updates: