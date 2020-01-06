JNU violence live updates: Received multiple complaints, will register FIR soon, says Delhi Police

6 January 2020, 09:52 AM
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary has called the Registrar, Proctor and Rector of the JNU to his office on Monday.
6 January 2020, 09:46 AM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, both JNU alumni, on Sunday condemned the violence. "Horrifying images from JNU- the place I know and remember was one for fierce debates and opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This government, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students," Sitharaman, who did her MPhil from JNU, said in a tweet. Jaishankar, who has an MA in Political Science and an MPhil and PhD in International Relations from JNU, also took to Twitter to express his reaction. "Have seen pictures of what is happening in JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university," he tweeted.
6 January 2020, 09:42 AM
Political leaders across party lines also condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. The Bharatiya Janata Party said, "We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education.
6 January 2020, 09:40 AM
The Delhi police conducted a flag march in the campus on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday to ensure there are no more fringe elements in the campus. Four outsiders were nabbed from the JNU`s North Gate in connection with the brutal violence and were questioned. The four, caught while fleeing the campus, were taken to Vasant Kunj police station for interrogation.
6 January 2020, 09:32 AM
The Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), MS Randhawa, held a meeting with students and teachers of the JNU at the Police Headquarters at ITO on Monday where the students handed over a set of demands to the official, according to ANI. The letter, containing the set of demands, addressed to the Commissioner of Police (CP) urged him to assure "urgent medical assistance to the injured students", "arrest of all goons involved in the attack", "rescue of the students who are stuck both inside and outside the campus" and to ensure normalcy in the campus. A student delegation was also allowed to visit AIIMS Trauma Centre where those injured in JNU campus violence are admitted.
6 January 2020, 09:30 AM
The JNU administration has condemned the incident of violence that took place in the varsity campus. "It is unfortunate that violence took place in JNU campus this evening. The administration strongly condemns any form of violence on the campus. The JNU administration feels great pain&anguish for the students who have sustained injuries in the violence," read an official statement.