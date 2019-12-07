Jharkhand Assembly election live: Second phase polling underway in 20 seats; CM Raghubar Das among key candidates

7 December 2019, 07:46 AM
The assembly seats where polling is being held are Baharagora, Ghatsila (ST), Potka (ST), Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Seraikela (ST), Chaibasa (ST), Majhgaon (ST), Jaganathpur (ST), Manoharpur (ST), Chakradharpur (ST), Kharsawan (ST), Tamar (ST), Torpa (ST), Khunti (ST), Mandar (ST), Sisai (ST), Simdega (ST) and Kolebira (ST),
7 December 2019, 07:14 AM
Jharkhand: People cast their votes at a polling station in Chaibasa as the state undergoes second phase of assembly elections today. #JharkhandElection2019 pic.twitter.com/SE7MUSNkGM
7 December 2019, 07:14 AM
Visuals from a polling centre in Chaibasa:
Jharkhand: Voting for 2nd phase of assembly elections to be held in the state today. Visuals from a polling centre in Chaibasa. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/wLMtHoeBkY
7 December 2019, 07:13 AM
PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers in Jharkhand:
7 December 2019, 07:04 AM
Jailed Maoist commander Kunadan Pahan is also contesting from the Tamar Assembly seat.
7 December 2019, 07:04 AM
Besides the Chief Minister, other major names contesting in the second phase include Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon, Urban Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda, Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis, former cabinet minister Saryu Rai and state BJP president Laxman Giluwa.
7 December 2019, 07:04 AM
The centre of attraction is the Jamshedpur East seat from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das is contesting against former cabinet colleague Saryu Rai and Congress spokesperson Gaurabh Vallabh.
7 December 2019, 07:03 AM
The Assembly election is being held in Jharkhand in five phases. The dates of polling are - November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20. The results will be declared on December 23.