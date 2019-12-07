हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jharkhand Assembly election live: Second phase polling underway in 20 seats; CM Raghubar Das among key candidates

A total of 260 candidates are in the fray, including 29 women. Their fate will be decided by 48,25,038 voters, including 23,93,437 women and 90 third gender. The polling will take place at 6,066 polling booths of which 1,016 are in urban areas and the rest in rural areas.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 7, 2019 - 07:48
Comments |

New Delhi: Jharkhand is all set for the second phase of Assembly election on Saturday (December 7). The voting will take place in 20 seats out of which six constituencies are located in East Singhbum district.

A total of 260 candidates are in the fray, including 29 women. Their fate will be decided by 48,25,038 voters, including 23,93,437 women and 90 third gender. The polling will take place at 6,066 polling booths of which 1,016 are in urban areas and the rest in rural areas.

The district administration and senior police officers have said to have taken all preventive measures to conduct the poll in a peaceful and fair manner. To check the rumour-mongering on social media, the district police has formed a monitoring cell. More than 40,000 security forces have been deployed across the seats, which is taking place in Maoist-affected areas. 

The polling will take place 7 am to 3 pm on 18 seats while two seats - East Jamshedpur and West Jamshedpur - will go to the polls from 7 am to 5 pm. Of the 20 seats, 16 are reserved for Schedule Tribe (ST) and one for Schedule Caste (SC).

Stay tuned for the live updates from the second phase of election in Jharkhand:

7 December 2019, 07:46 AM

The assembly seats where polling is being held are Baharagora, Ghatsila (ST), Potka (ST), Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Seraikela (ST), Chaibasa (ST), Majhgaon (ST), Jaganathpur (ST), Manoharpur (ST), Chakradharpur (ST), Kharsawan (ST), Tamar (ST), Torpa (ST), Khunti (ST), Mandar (ST), Sisai (ST), Simdega (ST) and Kolebira (ST), 

7 December 2019, 07:14 AM

7 December 2019, 07:14 AM

Visuals from a polling centre in Chaibasa: 

7 December 2019, 07:13 AM

PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers in Jharkhand: 

7 December 2019, 07:04 AM

Jailed Maoist commander Kunadan Pahan is also contesting from the Tamar Assembly seat.

7 December 2019, 07:04 AM

Besides the Chief Minister, other major names contesting in the second phase include Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon, Urban Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda, Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis, former cabinet minister Saryu Rai and state BJP president Laxman Giluwa.

7 December 2019, 07:04 AM

The centre of attraction is the Jamshedpur East seat from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das is contesting against former cabinet colleague Saryu Rai and Congress spokesperson Gaurabh Vallabh.

7 December 2019, 07:03 AM

The Assembly election is being held in Jharkhand in five phases. The dates of polling are -  November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20. The results will be declared on December 23.

Must Watch

PT45M24S

Deshhit: Watch detailed analysis of all the major news of the day, 6th December 2019