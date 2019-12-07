Jharkhand Assembly election live: Second phase polling underway in 20 seats; CM Raghubar Das among key candidates

New Delhi: Jharkhand is all set for the second phase of Assembly election on Saturday (December 7). The voting will take place in 20 seats out of which six constituencies are located in East Singhbum district.

A total of 260 candidates are in the fray, including 29 women. Their fate will be decided by 48,25,038 voters, including 23,93,437 women and 90 third gender. The polling will take place at 6,066 polling booths of which 1,016 are in urban areas and the rest in rural areas.

The district administration and senior police officers have said to have taken all preventive measures to conduct the poll in a peaceful and fair manner. To check the rumour-mongering on social media, the district police has formed a monitoring cell. More than 40,000 security forces have been deployed across the seats, which is taking place in Maoist-affected areas.

The polling will take place 7 am to 3 pm on 18 seats while two seats - East Jamshedpur and West Jamshedpur - will go to the polls from 7 am to 5 pm. Of the 20 seats, 16 are reserved for Schedule Tribe (ST) and one for Schedule Caste (SC).

Stay tuned for the live updates from the second phase of election in Jharkhand: