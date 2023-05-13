LIVE Updates | Jharsuguda Odisha, Sohiong Meghalaya Assembly By Election 2023 Result: Samlin Malngiang NPP Vs Sereph E Kharbuki BJP, Deepali Das BJD Vs Biren Pandey INC

The counting of votes in Jharsuguda, Odisha and Sohiong, Meghalaya begins at 8 AM in between tight security. The by-election result will be a key deciding factor for both constituencies. In Jharsuguda, Odisha, the by-election was conducted following the murder of Naba Kishore Das, sitting MLA and then health minister. Although a total of 9 candidates are fighting for the seat, major tussle is being observed between BJD, Congress, and BJP. The BJP has fielded Tankadhar Tripathy, while INC has nominated Tarun Pandey, son of late MLA Biren Pandey. From BJD, Deepali Das is contesting.

Coming down to Sohiong, Meghalaya, a total of six candidates are in the fray. Nominees include, Samlin Malngiang of the NPP, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC, and Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP. The chief minister Conrad K Sangma campaigned for the NPP candidate Samlin, making clear the benefits of the ruling party to the voters.

The Sohiong constituency the voting took place at 3,328 polling booths. Out of these 1,100 were identified as sensitive, while 28 were identified as critical. For the Jharsuguda, Meghalaya constituency, a total of 79.21 per cent votes were observed from a total of 2.21 lakh voters, who casted their votes in by-polls held on May 10.