LIVE Updates | Karnataka Elections Voting 2023: PM Modi Urges Voters To Turn Out In Large Numbers On May 10
Karnataka Elections Voting 2023: Single-phase voting will be held for 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka on May 10. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.
Trending Photos
NEW DELHI: High-voltage election campaigning in the BJP-ruled southern state of Karnataka came to an end on Monday (May 8), setting the stage for a triangular electoral contest between the ruling party, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular for May 10 Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. Karnataka where single-phase voting will be held for 224 Assembly constituencies on May 10 saw top political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi campaigning hard to lure voters ahead of the voting in the poll-bound state.
To ensure its victory in the hard-fought assembly elections, the ruling BJP also fielded several chief ministers from states where it is in power like Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra), Yogi Adityanath (UP) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (MP) among others.
While PM Modi held the maximum number of rallies and roadshows among top BJP leaders. As per reports, PM Modi held as many as 19 election rallies and 6 roadshows across Karnataka to ensure another term for his party in the southern state. Besides, PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda held 10 public rallies and 16 roadshows, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed 16 rallies and 15 roadshows. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and others also addressed several election rallies across the state.
For Congress, its national president Mallikarjun Kharge camped in his home state Karnataka and addressed over 30 election rallies. Kharge also shared the dais and addressed a public rally with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka’s Hubballi.
81-year-old Kharge and his son Priyank also courted controversies for ‘venomous snake’ and ‘nalayak’ remarks aimed at PM Modi. Among top Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi also held more than 20 public meetings and road shows in Karnataka during which he made a frontal attack on the ruling BJP and alleged rampant corruption in the state.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also campaigned hard seeking votes for Congress candidates and addressed 26 public meetings and road shows in the state. Throughout her poll campaign, Priyanka targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP over several issues like unemployment, law and order, the Adani row, the India-China border row, and corruption in the state.
Congress party has announced five guarantees in its election manifesto - Gruha Jyothi (200 units of free electricity), Gruha Lakshmi Rs 2,000 monthly to every woman head of the family, Anna Bhagya-10 kg of food grains of their choice (among rice, ragi, jowar, millet) to every person in a BPL family, and free travel to all women in regular Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses.
Polling for the 224-member assembly is scheduled to be held on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.
Stay tuned for live updates on Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: -
Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections 2023 Latest News: PM Modi's Appeal To Voters Ahead Of May 10 Polls
PM Modi has urged the voters in Karnataka to turn out in large numbers to cast their votes on May 10. In a video posted on Bharatiya Janata Party's official Twitter handle, PM Modi said, "The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution." Lauding the 3.5-year term of the double-engine government in Karnataka, PM Modi said, "BJP government's decisive, focused and futuristic approach is contributing significantly to Karnataka's economy." READ DETAILS
Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections 2023 Latest News: Intense Campaigning By Political Bigwigs
Top political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several others campaigned hard to lure voters in Karnataka ahead of the single-phase voting on May 10.
Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections 2023 Latest News: Triangular Contest Between BJP, Congress & JDS
The southern state of Karnataka is witnessing a direct trtriangular electoral contest between the ruling party BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular for May 10 Assembly Elections 2023.
Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections 2023 Latest News: High-Voltage Campaigning Ends, Voting On May 10
High-voltage election campaigning in the BJP-ruled southern state of Karnataka ended on Monday. The single-phase voting be held for 224 Assembly constituencies on May 10. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.