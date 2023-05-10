Exit Poll LIVE | Karnataka Elections 2023 Results: Congress Headed For Clear Majority, Check Seat Share For BJP, JDS

Karnataka Exit Polls LIVE UPDATES: The Congress has emerged as the single largest party in Zee News-Matrize Exit Polls for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The grand old party is expected to win anything between 103-118 seats this election. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to finish on a maximum of 93 seats (Seat range: 79-93). The Janata Dal Secular is expected to win between 25-33 seats.

Voting for the high-octane Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 concluded at 7 pm on Wednesday. The three major political parties in contention - BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) - have exuded confidence of their victories. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded candidates in all 224 Assembly seats, while the Congress has fielded its hopefuls in 223 Assembly seats. The grand old party didn't announce a candidate for the state's Melukote seat. Among 2,613 candidates, 2,427 are men and 185 are women. One candidate is in the others` category. There are 5.30 crore registered voters in the state -- 2.6 crore male voters and 2.6 female voters; while 4,927 voters belong to the other category.

The BJP is seeking votes on the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and its pre-poll promises. The 89-year-old former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has campaigned on par with young national leaders, and has appealed to the voters to back JD(S) and make his son HD Kumaraswamy the chief minister.

The results for the elections will be known on May 13.

LIVE UPDATES | Karnataka Assembly Election Exit Polls 2023