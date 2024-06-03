LIVE UPDATES | Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will NDA Repeat Its Thumping Victory, Or Can Congress And JDS Stage A Comeback?

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result Live: The election results day has arrived, and today's outcomes will shape the future of the country. The Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have been highly anticipated due to the high stakes and intense competition. Voters are eagerly awaiting the final results, which will determine the state's political landscape for the next term. Elections in Karnataka were held on April 26 and May 7, 2024, during the second and third phases, to elect members of the 18th Lok Sabha. This election features a three-way contest involving the ruling Congress led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the JDS, and the NDA.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past Results

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 25 out of 28 seats in Karnataka. Over the past 15 years, Karnataka has been the only southern state where the BJP has consistently dominated parliamentary elections, winning 18 seats in 2004, 19 in 2009, and 17 in 2014.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Exit Poll Results

The exit poll results for the 2024 elections suggest that the NDA is likely to win the majority of seats, indicating that the BJP will once again come into power. State-specific exit polls show the BJP and NDA securing a large number of seats in most states. In Karnataka, exit polls project the NDA winning 23-25 out of 28 seats.