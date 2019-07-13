close

Karnataka political crisis live updates: Ahead of trust vote, Karnataka MLAs taken to resorts to guard them from poaching

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 07:38
Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru: Ahead of the trust vote in the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha (legislative assembly), the ruling Congress-JD(S) and the main opposition party BJP have escorted their MLAs to different resorts in order to protect them from being poached. While the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) has been keeping about 30 of its legislators at the Golfshire Resort near Nandi Hills in Bengaluru, the Congress has moved its 50 MLAs to the Clarks Exotica Convention Resorts on the outskirts of the city. 

The BJP has also moved 80 of its 105 lawmakers to the Ramada resort at Yelahanka after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced on Friday that he would seek a trust vote in the assembly despite the resignation by rebel legislators. In a related development, the Supreme Court ordered a ''status quo'' in connection with a plea filed by a group of dissident ruling Karnataka coalition MLAs seeking its urgent intervention in their case. In their plea, the MLAs had accused the Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar of not discharging his constitutional duties and not approving their resignations.

During a hearing earlier on Thursday, the top court had asked the 10 MLAs to appear before the Speaker and requested the latter “to grant them an audience at the same time”. Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had asserted that he needs time to examine the resignations submitted by rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs. A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the decision taken by the Speaker has to be interim

The Congress-JDS government, which came to power around 13 months ago, plunged into a serious crisis on Saturday following the resignation of over a dozen MLAs from the two parties.

 

Tune in to Zee News for latest updates on Karnataka political crisis:

13 July 2019, 07:38 AM

Congress party has moved its MLAs to Taj Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru, reports ANI.

 

13 July 2019, 07:37 AM

BJP is using the money to bring down the government in the states. We have to accept this fact. They have been doing that and we saw that in the North East as well: Rahul Gandhi.

13 July 2019, 07:36 AM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka.

13 July 2019, 07:35 AM

As the BJP has already poached about a dozen legislators to destabilise our coalition government for its ‘Operation Kamala’, we have moved about 50 of our party members to Clarks Exotica Convention Resorts on the outskirts of the city: Congress spokesman Ravi Gowda.

13 July 2019, 07:34 AM

Ahead of the trust vote in Karnataka assembly, political parties have moved their MLAs to various resorts in order to protect them from poaching.

