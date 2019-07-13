Karnataka political crisis live updates: Ahead of trust vote, Karnataka MLAs taken to resorts to guard them from poaching

13 July 2019, 07:38 AM
Congress party has moved its MLAs to Taj Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru, reports ANI.
13 July 2019, 07:37 AM
BJP is using the money to bring down the government in the states. We have to accept this fact. They have been doing that and we saw that in the North East as well: Rahul Gandhi.
13 July 2019, 07:36 AM
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka.
13 July 2019, 07:35 AM
As the BJP has already poached about a dozen legislators to destabilise our coalition government for its ‘Operation Kamala’, we have moved about 50 of our party members to Clarks Exotica Convention Resorts on the outskirts of the city: Congress spokesman Ravi Gowda.
13 July 2019, 07:34 AM
Ahead of the trust vote in Karnataka assembly, political parties have moved their MLAs to various resorts in order to protect them from poaching.