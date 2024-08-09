Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2775917
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Lottery Result 09.08.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: NIRMAL NR-392 Thursday Lucky Draw To Be OUT SHORTLY At 3 PM- First Prize Winner 70 Lakh

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 09-08-2024 LIVE: NIRMAL NR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Thursday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "NIRMAL NR-392" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL NR-392" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 70 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'NIRMAL NR-392' lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 12:09 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Friday 09-08-2024 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Nirmal NR-392" Lucky Draw Result today Nirmal NR-392, August 9, 2024. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "Nirmal NR-392" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Nirmal NR-392 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹70 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-392 results today.

Kerala Lottery Result 09-08-2024 Aug: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-392 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0216  0806  1009  1104  2171  2738  4851  5293  6014  6665  7424  7647  7775  7991  8042  8045  8902  9080

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:   

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 09-08-2024 August: NIRMAL NR-392 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024

09 August 2024
00:08 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 09.08.2024: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 392 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated August 09 2024, is expected to follow shortly.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India