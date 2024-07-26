Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2770339
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Kerala Nirmal NR-390 Lottery Result Today (SHORTLY): Lucky Draw and Full Winners List To Be OUT SHORTLY At 3 PM, Check www.keralalotteries.net

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 26-07-2024 LIVE: NIRMAL NR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Friday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "NIRMAL NR" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL NR" lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will receive a Bumper 70 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winner's list of Kerala's NIRMAL NR-390 lucky draw.  

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 09:36 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala Lottery Today LIVE

Kerala Lottery Results Friday 26-07-2024 Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala Lottery result for"NIRMAL NR-390" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 26, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "NIRMAL NR-390" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner will receive bumper 70 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the NIRMAL NR-390 outcomes from July 26, 2024, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-390 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 26-07-2024: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-390 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-390 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra's economy bigger than Pakistan's
DNA Video
DNA: Slogans Sar Tan Se Juda Raised in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi doesn't want to take RISK?
DNA Video
DNA: Tips to avoid anger of Kanwadis
DNA Video
DNA: How much do Indians sleep?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Google Baba' will save your challan
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Budget 2024!
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish Kumar Loses Cool In Vidhan Sabha
DNA Video
DNA: World's most dangerous drones will be made in UP!
DNA Video
DNA: 7 big things of budget