Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2805488https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/kerala-state-lottery-result-today-11-10-2024-nirmal-nr-401-friday-lucky-draw-to-be-out-at-3-pm-check-full-winners-list-2805488.html
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala State Lottery Result today 11.10.2024 Nirmal NR-401 Friday Lucky Draw To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

<p><strong>Kerala Lottery Results Friday 04-10-2024 LIVE:</strong>&nbsp;The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Nirmal NR-400" Lucky Draw Result today Nirmal NR-400, October 04, 2024. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "Nirmal NR-399" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Nirmal NR-400 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹70 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-400 results today.</p>

<h2>Kerala Lottery Result 04-10-2024 September:&nbsp;FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-400 Draw</h2>

<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS:&nbsp;NH 506852</strong></p>

<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:&nbsp;NG 885871</strong></p>

<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:&nbsp;</strong><br />
<strong>1) NA 930784<br />
2) NB 968288<br />
3) NC 350115&nbsp;<br />
4) ND 215209<br />
5) NE 134082<br />
6) NF 165682<br />
7) NG 128036<br />
8) NH 329270<br />
9) NJ 445113<br />
10) NK 870281<br />
11) NL 177383<br />
12) NM 134568</strong><br />
&nbsp;</p>

<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:NA 506852<br />
NB 506852<br />
NC 506852<br />
ND 506852<br />
NE 506852<br />
NF 506852<br />
NG 506852<br />
NJ 506852<br />
NK 506852<br />
NL 506852<br />
NM 506852</strong></p>

<p><strong><em>(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)</em></strong></p>

<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:&nbsp;</strong><strong>0020&nbsp; 0074&nbsp; 1242&nbsp; 1902&nbsp; 1907&nbsp; 3049&nbsp; 3715&nbsp; 4261&nbsp; 4305&nbsp; 4556&nbsp; 4887&nbsp; 5613&nbsp; 6098&nbsp; 6145&nbsp; 6280&nbsp; 8298&nbsp; 8413&nbsp; 9729</strong></p>

<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:&nbsp;</strong><strong>0239&nbsp; 0268&nbsp; 0319&nbsp; 0474&nbsp; 0505&nbsp; 0719&nbsp; 1801&nbsp; 2148&nbsp; 2541&nbsp; 2619&nbsp; 2897&nbsp; 2900&nbsp; 2947&nbsp; 2969&nbsp; 3570&nbsp; 4101&nbsp; 4378&nbsp; 4618&nbsp; 4672&nbsp; 4709&nbsp; 4857&nbsp; 4945&nbsp; 5035&nbsp; 5147&nbsp; 5459&nbsp; 5814&nbsp; 6242&nbsp; 6677&nbsp; 6776&nbsp; 7454&nbsp; 7911&nbsp; 8148&nbsp; 8541&nbsp; 9069&nbsp; 9082&nbsp; 9700</strong></p>

<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:&nbsp;</strong><strong>0061&nbsp; 0251&nbsp; 0258&nbsp; 0395&nbsp; 0584&nbsp; 0618&nbsp; 0639&nbsp; 0699&nbsp; 0827&nbsp; 0972&nbsp; 1547&nbsp; 1562&nbsp; 1736&nbsp; 1908&nbsp; 1927&nbsp; 1948&nbsp; 1949&nbsp; 2026&nbsp; 2377&nbsp; 2475&nbsp; 2500&nbsp; 2716&nbsp; 3216&nbsp; 3246&nbsp; 3380&nbsp; 3474&nbsp; 3513&nbsp; 3546&nbsp; 4019&nbsp; 4739&nbsp; 4777&nbsp; 4982&nbsp; 5221&nbsp; 5234&nbsp; 5316&nbsp; 5340&nbsp; 5543&nbsp; 5597&nbsp; 5658&nbsp; 5664&nbsp; 5671&nbsp; 5677&nbsp; 5691&nbsp; 5785&nbsp; 5792&nbsp; 5861&nbsp; 5913&nbsp; 6170&nbsp; 6207&nbsp; 6353&nbsp; 6559&nbsp; 6791&nbsp; 6792&nbsp; 6809&nbsp; 6815&nbsp; 7069&nbsp; 7142&nbsp; 7544&nbsp; 7760&nbsp; 7860&nbsp; 7921&nbsp; 8361&nbsp; 8395&nbsp; 8435&nbsp; 8542&nbsp; 8719&nbsp; 8868&nbsp; 9054&nbsp; 9135&nbsp; 9157&nbsp; 9186&nbsp; 9272&nbsp; 9331&nbsp; 9472&nbsp; 9556&nbsp; 9590&nbsp; 9664&nbsp; 9975&nbsp; 9992</strong></p>

<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:&nbsp;</strong><strong>0121&nbsp; 0313&nbsp; 0387&nbsp; 0389&nbsp; 0629&nbsp; 0737&nbsp; 0788&nbsp; 0869&nbsp; 0913&nbsp; 0973&nbsp; 0982&nbsp; 1006&nbsp; 1194&nbsp; 1197&nbsp; 1269&nbsp; 1314&nbsp; 1501&nbsp; 1521&nbsp; 1553&nbsp; 1672&nbsp; 1759&nbsp; 1939&nbsp; 2018&nbsp; 2117&nbsp; 2186&nbsp; 2196&nbsp; 2253&nbsp; 2323&nbsp; 2371&nbsp; 2420&nbsp; 2450&nbsp; 2538&nbsp; 2542&nbsp; 2779&nbsp; 3043&nbsp; 3211&nbsp; 3266&nbsp; 3322&nbsp; 3418&nbsp; 3480&nbsp; 3702&nbsp; 3705&nbsp; 3902&nbsp; 3916&nbsp; 3942&nbsp; 4174&nbsp; 4202&nbsp; 4352&nbsp; 4376&nbsp; 4453&nbsp; 4655&nbsp; 4659&nbsp; 4682&nbsp; 4731&nbsp; 4781&nbsp; 4807&nbsp; 4960&nbsp; 5017&nbsp; 5106&nbsp; 5142&nbsp; 5228&nbsp; 5326&nbsp; 5359&nbsp; 5489&nbsp; 5602&nbsp; 5632&nbsp; 5688&nbsp; 5750&nbsp; 5819&nbsp; 5969&nbsp; 6023&nbsp; 6061&nbsp; 6091&nbsp; 6169&nbsp; 6220&nbsp; 6251&nbsp; 6257&nbsp; 6287&nbsp; 6378&nbsp; 6399&nbsp; 6577&nbsp; 6611&nbsp; 6639&nbsp; 6735&nbsp; 6741&nbsp; 6914&nbsp; 6940&nbsp; 7019&nbsp; 7038&nbsp; 7296&nbsp; 7483&nbsp; 7498&nbsp; 7545&nbsp; 7576&nbsp; 7606&nbsp; 7650&nbsp; 7780&nbsp; 7833&nbsp; 7864&nbsp; 7876&nbsp; 8026&nbsp; 8217&nbsp; 8274&nbsp; 8540&nbsp; 8660&nbsp; 8680&nbsp; 8761&nbsp; 8765&nbsp; 8867&nbsp; 8875&nbsp; 8924&nbsp; 9247&nbsp; 9250&nbsp; 9309&nbsp; 9344&nbsp; 9417&nbsp; 9676&nbsp; 9686&nbsp; 9851&nbsp; 9927&nbsp; 9941&nbsp; 9960</strong><br />
&nbsp;</p>

<p><strong>KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 04-10-2024 September: NIRMAL NR-400 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS</strong></p>

<p><strong>1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs<br />
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs<br />
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000<br />
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000<br />
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000<br />
6th Prize: Rs. 500<br />
7th Prize: Rs. 200<br />
8th Prize: Rs. 100<br />
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000</strong></p>

<p><strong>(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)</strong></p>

<h2><strong><span style="color:#FF0000;">Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024</span></strong></h2>

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 07:40 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala Lottery Results Friday 11-10-2024 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Nirmal NR-401" Lucky Draw Result today Nirmal NR-401, October 11, 2024. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "Nirmal NR-401" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Nirmal NR-401 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹70 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-401 results today.

Kerala Lottery Result 11-10-2024 October: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-401 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS:

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 
 

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 
 

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 11-10-2024 October: NIRMAL NR-401 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi CM Residence Controversy: No Chair, No Bungalow
DNA Video
DNA: Congress’ Loss in Haryana and Its Impact on INDIA Alliance
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
NEWS ON ONE CLICK