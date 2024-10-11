Kerala State Lottery Result today 11.10.2024 Nirmal NR-401 Friday Lucky Draw To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
<p><strong>Kerala Lottery Results Friday 04-10-2024 LIVE:</strong> The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Nirmal NR-400" Lucky Draw Result today Nirmal NR-400, October 04, 2024. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "Nirmal NR-399" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Nirmal NR-400 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹70 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-400 results today.</p>
<h2>Kerala Lottery Result 04-10-2024 September: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-400 Draw</h2>
<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NH 506852</strong></p>
<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NG 885871</strong></p>
<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: </strong><br />
<strong>1) NA 930784<br />
2) NB 968288<br />
3) NC 350115 <br />
4) ND 215209<br />
5) NE 134082<br />
6) NF 165682<br />
7) NG 128036<br />
8) NH 329270<br />
9) NJ 445113<br />
10) NK 870281<br />
11) NL 177383<br />
12) NM 134568</strong><br />
</p>
<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:NA 506852<br />
NB 506852<br />
NC 506852<br />
ND 506852<br />
NE 506852<br />
NF 506852<br />
NG 506852<br />
NJ 506852<br />
NK 506852<br />
NL 506852<br />
NM 506852</strong></p>
<p><strong><em>(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)</em></strong></p>
<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: </strong><strong>0020 0074 1242 1902 1907 3049 3715 4261 4305 4556 4887 5613 6098 6145 6280 8298 8413 9729</strong></p>
<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: </strong><strong>0239 0268 0319 0474 0505 0719 1801 2148 2541 2619 2897 2900 2947 2969 3570 4101 4378 4618 4672 4709 4857 4945 5035 5147 5459 5814 6242 6677 6776 7454 7911 8148 8541 9069 9082 9700</strong></p>
<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: </strong><strong>0061 0251 0258 0395 0584 0618 0639 0699 0827 0972 1547 1562 1736 1908 1927 1948 1949 2026 2377 2475 2500 2716 3216 3246 3380 3474 3513 3546 4019 4739 4777 4982 5221 5234 5316 5340 5543 5597 5658 5664 5671 5677 5691 5785 5792 5861 5913 6170 6207 6353 6559 6791 6792 6809 6815 7069 7142 7544 7760 7860 7921 8361 8395 8435 8542 8719 8868 9054 9135 9157 9186 9272 9331 9472 9556 9590 9664 9975 9992</strong></p>
<p><strong>LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: </strong><strong>0121 0313 0387 0389 0629 0737 0788 0869 0913 0973 0982 1006 1194 1197 1269 1314 1501 1521 1553 1672 1759 1939 2018 2117 2186 2196 2253 2323 2371 2420 2450 2538 2542 2779 3043 3211 3266 3322 3418 3480 3702 3705 3902 3916 3942 4174 4202 4352 4376 4453 4655 4659 4682 4731 4781 4807 4960 5017 5106 5142 5228 5326 5359 5489 5602 5632 5688 5750 5819 5969 6023 6061 6091 6169 6220 6251 6257 6287 6378 6399 6577 6611 6639 6735 6741 6914 6940 7019 7038 7296 7483 7498 7545 7576 7606 7650 7780 7833 7864 7876 8026 8217 8274 8540 8660 8680 8761 8765 8867 8875 8924 9247 9250 9309 9344 9417 9676 9686 9851 9927 9941 9960</strong><br />
</p>
<p><strong>KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 04-10-2024 September: NIRMAL NR-400 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS</strong></p>
<p><strong>1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs<br />
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs<br />
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000<br />
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000<br />
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000<br />
6th Prize: Rs. 500<br />
7th Prize: Rs. 200<br />
8th Prize: Rs. 100<br />
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000</strong></p>
<p><strong>(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)</strong></p>
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024
