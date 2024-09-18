Kerala Lottery Result Today 18-09-2024 (OUT) Live: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Wednesday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Full Winners List Here
KERALA LOTTERY WEDNESDAY RESULT TODAY 18-09-2024 Live: FIFTY FIFTY lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Fifty Fifty" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Fifty Fifty" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Fifty Fifty FF-111' lucky draw.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 18-09-2024 Live Updates: The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-111" lottery today, September 18, 2024. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lotteries publishes this lottery in 12 series, which may vary. Each week, 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Fifty Fifty FF-111 results for September 18, 2024, will be accessible here. The top prize for this lottery is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Stay tuned to Zee News English for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-111 results and complete list of winners.
Kerala Lottery Result 18-09-2024 Sep: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-111 Draw
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FJ 706001
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FL 323914
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0113 0192 0295 0297 0322 0690 0913 2120 2510 3074 3420 3510 3749 3871 4668 5151 5776 6052 6349 7257 8461 8966 9920
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: FA 706001 FB 706001 FC 706001 FD 706001 FE 706001 FF 706001 FG 706001 FH 706001 FK 706001 FL 706001 FM 706001
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0656 1072 1908 2783 3075 3223 3848 4766 5927 7124 8353 9348
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0121 0248 0432 0523 1089 1499 1816 3206 3637 4463 4804 5820 5847 6009 6522 6619 7111 7280 8069 8318 8909 9018 9175 9450
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0131 0353 0610 0758 0764 0904 0910 1051 1221 1649 1730 1991 2198 2229 2260 2533 2587 2631 2636 2768 2817 2984 3197 3272 3399 3567 3621 3652 3746 3781 3797 3825 3839 3895 4032 4151 4166 4399 4526 4531 4532 4597 4643 4667 4751 4761 4970 5073 5108 5193 5272 5365 5517 5689 5695 5770 6163 6222 6297 6312 6328 6335 6389 6429 6819 7132 7196 7237 7293 7378 7480 7489 7728 7833 7859 8208 8474 8546 8587 8764 8859 8903 9016 9036 9150 9170 9174 9211 9282 9595 9694 9706 9710 9861 9893 9991
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1071 6630 7425 2381 9401 2360 9016 2777 3185 7428 7928 0317 6306 3058 1826 7764 8769 7227 9217 8488 2998 4962 8618 4732 6195 0826 9827 2479 8241 1134 5682 7652 9271 2812 9569 9447 6962 6036 8176 6098 9498 0977 4765 7192 4632 6884 3633 3869 1513 7547 4772 8465 1813 8523 6545 3773 0377 8236 1235 8939 8237 5808 5719 6369 6057 7134 1982 6101 8505 6358 3135 8509 1743 9127 6889 6121 9388 7938 9657 4426 1143 2730 9762 7756 6899 4698 4903 7365
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 18-09-2024 September: FIFTY FIFTY FF-111 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024
LIVE Kerala State Lottery Results 2024: Key Guidelines for Winners
Prize winners should check their winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim their prizes, they must submit the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners
7th Prize Rs.100/-
0090 0317 0335 0377 0698 0826 0977 1071 1134 1143 1235 1407 1513 1572 1590 1743 1813 1826 1922 1936 1945 1982 2160 2360 2381 2479 2577 2580 2654 2730 2777 2812 2882 2998 3007 3058 3083 3113 3135 3185 3195 3633 3773 3869 3990 4426 4517 4523 4602 4632 4698 4732 4765 4772 4903 4962 5641 5682 5719 5808 6021 6036 6043 6057 6070 6098 6101 6121 6195 6306 6358 6369 6517 6545 6630 6678 6884 6889 6899 6951 6962 7125 7134 7190 7192 7227 7365 7425 7428 7547 7652 7756 7764 7928 7937 7938 7940 8139 8176 8236 8237 8241 8465 8488 8505 8509 8523 8618 8769 8914 8939 8992 9127 9168 9217 9248 9271 9388 9401 9447 9498 9569 9657 9762 9804 9827
Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners
6th Prize Rs.500/-
0131 0353 0610 0758 0764 0904 0910 1051 1221 1649 1730 1991 2198 2229 2260 2533 2587 2631 2636 2768 2817 2984 3197 3272 3399 3567 3621 3652 3746 3781 3797 3825 3839 3895 4032 4151 4166 4399 4526 4531 4532 4597 4643 4667 4751 4761 4970 5073 5108 5193 5272 5365 5517 5689 5695 5770 6163 6222 6297 6312 6328 6335 6389 6429 6819 7132 7196 7237 7293 7378 7480 7489 7728 7833 7859 8208 8474 8546 8587 8764 8859 8903 9016 9036 9150 9170 9174 9211 9282 9595 9694 9706 9710 9861 9893 9991
Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners
5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
0121 0248 0432 0523 1089 1499 1816 3206 3637 4463 4804 5820 5847 6009 6522 6619 7111 7280 8069 8318 8909 9018 9175 9450
Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners
4th Prize Rs.2,000/-
0646 1072 1908 2783 3075 3223 3848 4766 5927 7124 8353 9348
Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize Winners
Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
FA 706001
FB 706001
FC 706001
FD 706001
FE 706001
FF 706001
FG 706001
FH 706001
FK 706001
FL 706001
FM 706001
Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners
3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-
0113 0192 0295 0297 0322 0690 0913 2120 2510 3074 3420 3510 3749 3871 4668 5151 5776 6052 6349 7257 8461 8966 9920
Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner
- 2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
- FL 323914
Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Wednesday Lucky Draw First Prize Winner (1 Crore Bumper Prize)
- 1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
- FJ 706001
Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.09.2024 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED
Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.09.2024 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Draw Shortly
Kerala state lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 111 Wednesday lucky draw will be out in less than 34 minutes, stay tuned for the complete winners list.
LIVE Kerala State Lottery Results 2024: Key Guidelines for Winners
Prize winners should check their winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim their prizes, they must submit the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Today 18 September 2024 Live: Here Is How You Can Claim Your Fifty Fifty FF 111 Prize Money?
Verify the lucky draw results before they are released in the Kerala Government Gazette if you played the Fifty Fifty FF 111. Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 Live: Keep Your Lottery Ticket Safe
A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday Live Updates: History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Wednesday 18.09.2024: Amount Deduction
There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Fifty Fifty FF 111 Wednesday Lucky Draw
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for September 18, 2024. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 18.09.2024: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 111 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated September 18, 2024, is expected to follow shortly.