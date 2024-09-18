Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2794738https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/kerala-state-lottery-result-today-18-09-2024-fifty-fifty-ff-111-wednesday-lucky-draw-to-be-out-at-3-pm-1-crore-first-prize-full-winners-list-here-2794738.html
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Lottery Result Today 18-09-2024 (OUT) Live: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Wednesday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Full Winners List Here

KERALA LOTTERY WEDNESDAY RESULT TODAY 18-09-2024 Live: FIFTY FIFTY lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Fifty Fifty" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Fifty Fifty" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Fifty Fifty FF-111' lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 05:12 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 18-09-2024 Live Updates: The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-111" lottery today, September 18, 2024. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lotteries publishes this lottery in 12 series, which may vary. Each week, 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Fifty Fifty FF-111 results for September 18, 2024, will be accessible here. The top prize for this lottery is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Stay tuned to Zee News English for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-111 results and complete list of winners.

Kerala Lottery Result 18-09-2024 Sep: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-111 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FJ 706001

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FL 323914

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0113  0192  0295  0297  0322  0690  0913  2120  2510  3074  3420  3510  3749  3871  4668  5151  5776  6052  6349  7257  8461  8966  9920

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: FA 706001 FB 706001 FC 706001 FD 706001 FE 706001 FF 706001 FG 706001 FH 706001 FK 706001 FL 706001 FM 706001

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0656  1072  1908  2783  3075  3223  3848  4766  5927  7124  8353  9348

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0121  0248  0432  0523  1089  1499  1816  3206  3637  4463  4804  5820  5847  6009  6522  6619  7111  7280  8069  8318  8909  9018  9175  9450

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0131  0353  0610  0758  0764  0904  0910  1051  1221  1649  1730  1991  2198  2229  2260  2533  2587  2631  2636  2768  2817  2984  3197  3272  3399  3567  3621  3652  3746  3781  3797  3825  3839  3895  4032  4151  4166  4399  4526  4531  4532  4597  4643  4667  4751  4761  4970  5073  5108  5193  5272  5365  5517  5689  5695  5770  6163  6222  6297  6312  6328  6335  6389  6429  6819  7132  7196  7237  7293  7378  7480  7489  7728  7833  7859  8208  8474  8546  8587  8764  8859  8903  9016  9036  9150  9170  9174  9211  9282  9595  9694  9706  9710  9861  9893  9991

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1071  6630  7425  2381  9401  2360  9016  2777  3185  7428  7928  0317  6306  3058  1826  7764  8769  7227  9217  8488  2998  4962  8618  4732  6195  0826  9827  2479  8241  1134  5682  7652  9271  2812  9569  9447  6962  6036  8176  6098  9498  0977  4765  7192  4632  6884  3633  3869  1513  7547  4772  8465  1813  8523  6545  3773  0377  8236  1235  8939  8237  5808  5719  6369  6057  7134  1982  6101  8505  6358  3135  8509  1743  9127  6889  6121  9388  7938  9657  4426  1143  2730  9762  7756  6899  4698   4903  7365

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 18-09-2024 September: FIFTY FIFTY FF-111 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024

18 September 2024
17:12 IST

LIVE Kerala State Lottery Results 2024: Key Guidelines for Winners

Prize winners should check their winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim their prizes, they must submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

 

16:25 IST

Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners

7th Prize Rs.100/-

0090  0317  0335  0377  0698  0826  0977  1071  1134  1143  1235  1407  1513  1572  1590  1743  1813  1826  1922  1936  1945  1982  2160  2360  2381  2479  2577  2580  2654  2730  2777  2812  2882  2998  3007  3058  3083  3113  3135  3185  3195  3633  3773  3869  3990  4426  4517  4523  4602  4632  4698  4732  4765  4772  4903  4962  5641  5682  5719  5808  6021  6036  6043  6057  6070  6098  6101  6121  6195  6306  6358  6369  6517  6545  6630  6678  6884  6889  6899  6951  6962  7125  7134  7190  7192  7227  7365  7425  7428  7547  7652  7756  7764  7928  7937  7938  7940  8139  8176  8236  8237  8241  8465  8488  8505  8509  8523  8618  8769  8914  8939  8992  9127  9168  9217  9248  9271  9388  9401  9447  9498  9569  9657  9762  9804  9827
 

16:24 IST

Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners

6th Prize Rs.500/-

0131  0353  0610  0758  0764  0904  0910  1051  1221  1649  1730  1991  2198  2229  2260  2533  2587  2631  2636  2768  2817  2984  3197  3272  3399  3567  3621  3652  3746  3781  3797  3825  3839  3895  4032  4151  4166  4399  4526  4531  4532  4597  4643  4667  4751  4761  4970  5073  5108  5193  5272  5365  5517  5689  5695  5770  6163  6222  6297  6312  6328  6335  6389  6429  6819  7132  7196  7237  7293  7378  7480  7489  7728  7833  7859  8208  8474  8546  8587  8764  8859  8903  9016  9036  9150  9170  9174  9211  9282  9595  9694  9706  9710  9861  9893  9991
 

15:52 IST

Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0121  0248  0432  0523  1089  1499  1816  3206  3637  4463  4804  5820  5847  6009  6522  6619  7111  7280  8069  8318  8909  9018  9175  9450
 

15:51 IST

Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners

4th Prize Rs.2,000/-

0646  1072  1908  2783  3075  3223  3848  4766  5927  7124  8353  9348
 

15:16 IST

Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize Winners

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

FA 706001
FB 706001
FC 706001
FD 706001
FE 706001
FF 706001
FG 706001
FH 706001
FK 706001
FL 706001
FM 706001
 

15:12 IST

Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners

3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-

0113  0192  0295  0297  0322  0690  0913  2120  2510  3074  3420  3510  3749  3871  4668  5151  5776  6052  6349  7257  8461  8966  9920
 

15:11 IST

Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner

- 2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
- FL 323914
 

15:09 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.09.2024 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Wednesday Lucky Draw First Prize Winner (1 Crore Bumper Prize)

- 1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
- FJ 706001
 

15:06 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.09.2024 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED

14:25 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.09.2024 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Draw Shortly

Kerala state lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 111 Wednesday lucky draw will be out in less than 34 minutes, stay tuned for the complete winners list. 

14:02 IST

LIVE Kerala State Lottery Results 2024: Key Guidelines for Winners

Prize winners should check their winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim their prizes, they must submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

 

13:22 IST

Kerala Lottery Today 18 September 2024 Live: Here Is How You Can Claim Your Fifty Fifty FF 111 Prize Money?

Verify the lucky draw results before they are released in the Kerala Government Gazette if you played the  Fifty Fifty FF 111. Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.

12:27 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result 18.09.2024 Live: Keep Your Lottery Ticket Safe

A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.

12:03 IST

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

11:44 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday Live Updates: History And Significance

The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.

10:27 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Wednesday 18.09.2024: Amount Deduction

There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.

10:07 IST

Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Fifty Fifty FF 111 Wednesday Lucky Draw

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

09:25 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket

Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for September 18, 2024. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.

08:15 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 18.09.2024: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 111 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated September 18, 2024, is expected to follow shortly.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months