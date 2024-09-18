Kerala Lottery Result Today 18-09-2024 (OUT) Live: Fifty Fifty FF 111 Wednesday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Full Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 18-09-2024 Live Updates: The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-111" lottery today, September 18, 2024. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lotteries publishes this lottery in 12 series, which may vary. Each week, 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Fifty Fifty FF-111 results for September 18, 2024, will be accessible here. The top prize for this lottery is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Stay tuned to Zee News English for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-111 results and complete list of winners.

Kerala Lottery Result 18-09-2024 Sep: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-111 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FJ 706001

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FL 323914

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0113 0192 0295 0297 0322 0690 0913 2120 2510 3074 3420 3510 3749 3871 4668 5151 5776 6052 6349 7257 8461 8966 9920

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: FA 706001 FB 706001 FC 706001 FD 706001 FE 706001 FF 706001 FG 706001 FH 706001 FK 706001 FL 706001 FM 706001

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0656 1072 1908 2783 3075 3223 3848 4766 5927 7124 8353 9348

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0121 0248 0432 0523 1089 1499 1816 3206 3637 4463 4804 5820 5847 6009 6522 6619 7111 7280 8069 8318 8909 9018 9175 9450

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0131 0353 0610 0758 0764 0904 0910 1051 1221 1649 1730 1991 2198 2229 2260 2533 2587 2631 2636 2768 2817 2984 3197 3272 3399 3567 3621 3652 3746 3781 3797 3825 3839 3895 4032 4151 4166 4399 4526 4531 4532 4597 4643 4667 4751 4761 4970 5073 5108 5193 5272 5365 5517 5689 5695 5770 6163 6222 6297 6312 6328 6335 6389 6429 6819 7132 7196 7237 7293 7378 7480 7489 7728 7833 7859 8208 8474 8546 8587 8764 8859 8903 9016 9036 9150 9170 9174 9211 9282 9595 9694 9706 9710 9861 9893 9991

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1071 6630 7425 2381 9401 2360 9016 2777 3185 7428 7928 0317 6306 3058 1826 7764 8769 7227 9217 8488 2998 4962 8618 4732 6195 0826 9827 2479 8241 1134 5682 7652 9271 2812 9569 9447 6962 6036 8176 6098 9498 0977 4765 7192 4632 6884 3633 3869 1513 7547 4772 8465 1813 8523 6545 3773 0377 8236 1235 8939 8237 5808 5719 6369 6057 7134 1982 6101 8505 6358 3135 8509 1743 9127 6889 6121 9388 7938 9657 4426 1143 2730 9762 7756 6899 4698 4903 7365

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 18-09-2024 September: FIFTY FIFTY FF-111 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)