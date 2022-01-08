LIVE: Election Commission to announce poll schedule for 5 states at 3.30 pm today

The Election Commission will announce the dates for assembly polls in five states at 3.30 pm today (January 8, 2022).

The poll body has convened a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the much-awaited polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending in March.