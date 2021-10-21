LIVE: India achieves milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

New Delhi: India administered one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by early Thursday (October 21). The government has planned several programs to celebrate the milestone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi to meet the frontline workers. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and others associated with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign will be honored. While BJP President JP Nadda will be in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh to mark the 100 crore vaccine mark.

Union Cabinet meeting and Council of ministers meeting will take place today.

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi. Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy will also attend the event.

President Ram Nath Kovind will participate in the centenary celebration of the Bihar legislature building, assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will assess the flood situation and conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas in Uttarakhand along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

