LIVE: India achieves milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

 The government has planned several programs to celebrate the milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 21, 2021 - 10:14
New Delhi: India administered one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by early Thursday (October 21). The government has planned several programs to celebrate the milestone. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi to meet the frontline workers. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and others associated with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign will be honored. While BJP President JP Nadda will be in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh to mark the 100 crore vaccine mark. 

Union Cabinet meeting and Council of ministers meeting will take place today. 

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi. Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy will also attend the event. 

President Ram Nath Kovind will participate in the centenary celebration of the Bihar legislature building, assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will assess the flood situation and conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas in Uttarakhand along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. 

21 October 2021, 10:14 AM

This is a significant milestone. Railways employees have also played an important role in achieving this milestone. We have to make sure that the people receive full vaccination. Appeal to people to shun COVID19 vaccine hesitancy: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)

21 October 2021, 10:04 AM

India reports 18,454 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,78,831. Recovery Rate currently at 98.15%; highest since March 2020: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)

21 October 2021, 10:00 AM

India achieves the landmark one billion COVID19 vaccinations mark (ANI)

21 October 2021, 09:59 AM

Congratulations to the people and healthcare workers of India. It's remarkable to reach 1 billion dose mark for any nation,an achievement in just over 9 months since the vaccination program started in India: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog on India crossing 100 crore vaccination 

21 October 2021, 09:58 AM

PM Modi visits RML Hospital as the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses the 100 crore mark

