LIVE: India achieves milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

21 October 2021, 10:14 AM
This is a significant milestone. Railways employees have also played an important role in achieving this milestone. We have to make sure that the people receive full vaccination. Appeal to people to shun COVID19 vaccine hesitancy: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)
21 October 2021, 10:04 AM
India reports 18,454 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,78,831. Recovery Rate currently at 98.15%; highest since March 2020: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)
21 October 2021, 10:00 AM
India achieves the landmark one billion COVID19 vaccinations mark (ANI)
21 October 2021, 09:59 AM
Congratulations to the people and healthcare workers of India. It's remarkable to reach 1 billion dose mark for any nation,an achievement in just over 9 months since the vaccination program started in India: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog on India crossing 100 crore vaccination
Consistency is important. First dose has been given to over 75% of adults, but at the same time, 25% of adults, who are eligible to receive free vaccination are still unvaccinated. Efforts must go forward to vaccinate those who haven't taken the first dose: Dr VK Paul pic.twitter.com/Tkk5UGNH2H
— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
21 October 2021, 09:58 AM
PM Modi visits RML Hospital as the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses the 100 crore mark
Delhi | PM Modi visits RML Hospital as the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses the 100 crore mark pic.twitter.com/s9X3CSzTTJ
— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021