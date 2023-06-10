topStoriesenglish2619890
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY SAMBAD

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-605 SATURDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon

KERALA LOTTERY SATURDAY RESULT TODAY 10-06-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:35 AM IST|Source:
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of KARUNYA KR-605 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today

Trending Photos

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-605 SATURDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-605" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 10, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-605" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA KR-605, 10 June 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-605 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-332 Friday

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-473 Thursday

Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-52 Wednesday

Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-368 Tuesday

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-721 Monday

Kerala Loterry Result: AKSHAYA AK-602 Sunday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA KR-604 Saturday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-605 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

10 June 2023
11:34 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-332 Friday Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
Ticket No: NF 446962 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: ABDUL MUTHALEEF A
Agency No.: Q 5235

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
Ticket No: NK 127915 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)
Agent Name: SHAJI J
Agency No.: Q 2331
 
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
Check Ticket Numbers:
NA 221308 (ERNAKULAM)
NB 696889 (PUNALUR)
NC 582268 (WAYANADU)
ND 154080 (PALAKKAD)
NE 965257 (ADOOR)
NF 531905 (NEYYATTINKARA)
NG 187907 (ERNAKULAM)
NH 530962 (NEYYATTINKARA)
NJ 845890 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
NK 567280 (THRISSUR)
NL 130612 (VAIKKOM)
NM 738169 (KATTAPPANA)

11:33 AM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

11:32 AM

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: NIRMAL NR-332 Friday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NF 446962

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NK 127915

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: NA 221308 NB 696889 NC 582268 ND 154080 NE 956257 NF 531905 NG 187907 NH 530962 NJ 845890 NK 567280 NL 130612 NM 738169

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 446962 NB 446962 NC 446962 ND 446962 NE 446962 NG 446962 NH 446962 NJ 446962 NK 446962 NL 446962 NM 446962

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0294  0591  1175  2700  2752  2990  3087  3204  3471  3877  5382  7580  8238  8712  8968  9020  9306  9630

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0616  0667  0761  0890  1745  2482  2959  3344  3474  3814  4025  4491  4561  4984  5524  5746  6064  6080  6683  7038  7158  7210  7310  7491  7601  7859  8123  8266  8710  9037  9083  9255  9286  9295  9562  9771

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0122  0142  0288  0413  0536  0937  1108  1361  1869  2136  2251  2591  2612  2627  2642  2735  2885  3048  3304  3399  3460  3538  3550  3585  3623  3886  3947  3961  3970  4098  4136  4158  4256  4333  4454  4927  4932  4939  5013  5016  5028  5313  5432  5648  5660  5911  6035  6280  6282  6345  6441  6833  6949  6950  7274  7304  7559  7624  7755  7836  8131  8195  8229  8230  8368  8512  8618  8757  8813  8884  8921  8924  9348  9411  9710  9860  9868  9891  9900

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0085  0315  0369  0466  0511  0561  0769  0810  0835  0947  1009  1078  1177  1278  1557  1562  1743  2056  2081  2133  2138  2269  2470  2618  2674  2769  2845  2851  3029  3152  3198  3219  3376  3422  3430  3495  3665  3966  4003  4146  4245  4280  4478  4487  4499  4532  4621  4625  4689  4712  4763  4845  4880  4894  4911  4919  4995  5188  5226  5477  5532  5616  5644  5741  5797  5844  5848  5936  6236  6292  6311  6357  6447  6506  6546  6615  6697  6794  6812  7010  7049  7067  7090  7107  7114  7221  7296  7326  7481  7510  7537  7548  7914  8005  8050  8089  8108  8150  8164  8189  8196  8213  8247  8775  8869  8903  8947  8992  9227  9277  9328  9486  9494  9520  9548  9605  9619  9658  9681  9724  9752  9991

11:31 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile