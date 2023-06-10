Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-605 SATURDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon
KERALA LOTTERY SATURDAY RESULT TODAY 10-06-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of KARUNYA KR-605 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today
The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-605" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 10, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-605" will be drawn.
Check Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA KR-605, 10 June 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-605 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-605 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-332 Friday Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
Ticket No: NF 446962 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: ABDUL MUTHALEEF A
Agency No.: Q 5235
2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
Ticket No: NK 127915 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)
Agent Name: SHAJI J
Agency No.: Q 2331
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
Check Ticket Numbers:
NA 221308 (ERNAKULAM)
NB 696889 (PUNALUR)
NC 582268 (WAYANADU)
ND 154080 (PALAKKAD)
NE 965257 (ADOOR)
NF 531905 (NEYYATTINKARA)
NG 187907 (ERNAKULAM)
NH 530962 (NEYYATTINKARA)
NJ 845890 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
NK 567280 (THRISSUR)
NL 130612 (VAIKKOM)
NM 738169 (KATTAPPANA)
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: NIRMAL NR-332 Friday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NF 446962
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NK 127915
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: NA 221308 NB 696889 NC 582268 ND 154080 NE 956257 NF 531905 NG 187907 NH 530962 NJ 845890 NK 567280 NL 130612 NM 738169
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 446962 NB 446962 NC 446962 ND 446962 NE 446962 NG 446962 NH 446962 NJ 446962 NK 446962 NL 446962 NM 446962
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0294 0591 1175 2700 2752 2990 3087 3204 3471 3877 5382 7580 8238 8712 8968 9020 9306 9630
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0616 0667 0761 0890 1745 2482 2959 3344 3474 3814 4025 4491 4561 4984 5524 5746 6064 6080 6683 7038 7158 7210 7310 7491 7601 7859 8123 8266 8710 9037 9083 9255 9286 9295 9562 9771
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0122 0142 0288 0413 0536 0937 1108 1361 1869 2136 2251 2591 2612 2627 2642 2735 2885 3048 3304 3399 3460 3538 3550 3585 3623 3886 3947 3961 3970 4098 4136 4158 4256 4333 4454 4927 4932 4939 5013 5016 5028 5313 5432 5648 5660 5911 6035 6280 6282 6345 6441 6833 6949 6950 7274 7304 7559 7624 7755 7836 8131 8195 8229 8230 8368 8512 8618 8757 8813 8884 8921 8924 9348 9411 9710 9860 9868 9891 9900
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0085 0315 0369 0466 0511 0561 0769 0810 0835 0947 1009 1078 1177 1278 1557 1562 1743 2056 2081 2133 2138 2269 2470 2618 2674 2769 2845 2851 3029 3152 3198 3219 3376 3422 3430 3495 3665 3966 4003 4146 4245 4280 4478 4487 4499 4532 4621 4625 4689 4712 4763 4845 4880 4894 4911 4919 4995 5188 5226 5477 5532 5616 5644 5741 5797 5844 5848 5936 6236 6292 6311 6357 6447 6506 6546 6615 6697 6794 6812 7010 7049 7067 7090 7107 7114 7221 7296 7326 7481 7510 7537 7548 7914 8005 8050 8089 8108 8150 8164 8189 8196 8213 8247 8775 8869 8903 8947 8992 9227 9277 9328 9486 9494 9520 9548 9605 9619 9658 9681 9724 9752 9991
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.