Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-473 THURSDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 08-06-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA PLUS". Each Thursday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA PLUS" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of KARUNYA PLUS KN-473 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-473" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 8, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-473" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.
Check Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-473, 08 June 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-473 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS
Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-52 Wednesday
Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-368 Tuesday
Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-721 Monday
Kerala Loterry Result: AKSHAYA AK-602 Sunday
Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA KR-604 Saturday
Kerala Loterry Result: NIRMAL NR-331 Friday
Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 Thursday
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-473 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023
Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-473 Prize Details
Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.
Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-52 Wednesday Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
Ticket No: FP 555546 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: BHOOLOKA PANDYAN
Agency No.: Y 3471
2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
Ticket No: FZ 554185 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: NASEER T ABDU KAREEM
Agency No.: Y 3740
3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-
Ticket No: 0244 1113 1208 1441 2335 2930 3008 3097 3543 4555 4586 4918 5231 5307 5689 5898 6090 6662 7285 7364 7497 7821 9185 (For the Tickets ending with the following numbers)
Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-52 Tuesday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FP 555546
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FZ 554185
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0244 1113 1208 1441 2335 2930 3008 3097 3543 4555 4586 4918 5231 5307 5689 5898 6090 6662 7285 7364 7497 7821 9185
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FN 555546 FO 555546 FR 555546 FS 555546 FT 555546 FU 555546 FV 555546 FW 555546 FX 555546 FY 555546 FZ 555546
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2791 3181 3875 3971 4894 5050 5252 5760 7420 7719 8026 8446
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0179 0580 0920 1196 1252 2236 3180 3446 3733 4388 4806 4949 5260 5471 6169 6411 6580 8497 8580 8671 8694 8874 9284 9462
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0018 0185 0358 0436 0527 0773 0942 1125 1234 1263 1265 1301 1525 1532 1561 1580 1586 1657 1936 1956 2013 2072 2126 2127 2138 2142 2181 2218 2322 2451 2518 2728 2877 2889 2989 3122 3378 3545 3547 3615 3773 3793 3860 3881 3882 3886 3982 4197 4651 4849 4950 4987 5045 5489 5549 5564 5813 5868 5888 5958 6149 6158 6223 6475 6487 6525 6596 7078 7301 7313 7324 7391 7396 7401 7559 7658 7749 7957 7984 8037 8092 8218 8390 8712 8803 8907 8925 9004 9054 9114 9131 9367 9469 9489 9714 9754
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0088 0098 0188 0501 0554 0713 1028 1045 1120 1271 1688 1817 1947 2046 2067 2190 2195 2215 2258 2304 2327 2386 2520 2576 2610 2660 2669 2769 2974 3001 3064 3088 3117 3159 3171 3284 3353 3358 3523 3540 3738 3802 3827 3857 3866 3871 3904 4082 4111 4172 4235 4323 4329 4447 4510 4759 4934 5011 5026 5067 5258 5310 5387 5732 5788 5823 5837 5842 5857 5893 5913 5915 5952 5957 5967 6126 6243 6273 6497 6532 6548 6558 6563 6695 6809 6857 6883 6930 6968 7019 7222 7225 7236 7284 7328 7380 7580 7582 7599 7670 7674 7679 7701 7843 7899 7939 8044 8189 8301 8307 8348 8628 8665 8741 8915 8962 9144 9429 9477 9750 9813 9829 9908 9944 9980 9991
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-368 Tuesday Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
Ticket No: SO 118475 (CHERTHALA)
Agent Name: S DEVANANDA BUTT
Agency No: A 3160
2nd Prize Rs.1,000,000/- (10 Lakhs)
Ticket No: SZ 866890 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: K VISWANATHAN
Agency No: D 3701
3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-
Ticket No: 0704 1608 1662 2691 3477 3513 3938 4283 5751 5893 6520 6827 7586 7937 8409 8618 9155 9163 (For the Tickets ending with the following numbers)
Kerala Lottery Result: SAKTHI SS-368 Tuesday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SO 118475
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SZ 866890
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0704 1608 1662 2691 3477 3513 3938 4283 5751 5893 6520 6827 7586 7937 8409 8618 9155 9163
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 118475 SP 118475 SR 118475 SS 118475 ST 118475 SU 118475 SV 118475 SW 118475 SX 118475 SY 118475 SZ 118475
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0504 1195 1201 1654 2030 3862 6084 7449 8580 9653
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0399 0502 0779 1352 1912 2170 2179 2754 4007 4839 6779 7352 7598 7936 8784 8961 9067 9138 9831
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0134 0369 0678 0765 1087 1268 1488 2148 2172 2229 2808 3128 3141 3184 3389 3563 4240 4350 4446 4489 4894 4927 5228 5312 5392 5583 5619 5634 5857 5889 5938 6199 6230 6484 6758 7332 7433 7853 8052 8086 8336 8418 8423 8633 8924 8946 9188 9293 9301 9563 9624 9676
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0486 1603 1818 1900 1919 2034 2116 2254 2659 2734 3117 3199 3620 4009 4206 4339 4789 4851 4964 5107 5330 5436 5569 5582 5699 5988 6029 6356 6505 6560 6911 7003 7066 7109 7175 7325 7330 7480 7657 7782 7880 7940 8178 8730 9468
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0171 0176 0284 0317 0371 0375 0409 0413 0488 0571 0612 0680 0729 0847 0979 1020 1025 1086 1220 1287 1452 1463 1610 1668 1674 1725 1789 1999 2023 2037 2168 2221 2269 2470 2568 2661 2880 2915 2937 3020 3026 3039 3276 3278 3287 3356 3455 3564 3629 3817 3878 3885 3951 3964 4233 4280 4295 4395 4656 4821 4861 4890 4963 5005 5125 5135 5443 5513 5529 5556 5676 5688 5949 6011 6098 6129 6217 6268 6430 6444 6481 6613 6647 6748 6826 6962 7216 7218 7308 7527 7634 7639 7655 7674 7679 7829 7944 7962 7981 8015 8030 8045 8144 8150 8198 8205 8363 8430 8538 8542 8632 8676 8721 8858 8962 8988 9031 9146 9184 9221 9226 9239 9268 9416 9593 9717
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.