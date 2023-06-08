topStoriesenglish2618969
Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-473 THURSDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 08-06-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA PLUS". Each Thursday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA PLUS" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of KARUNYA PLUS KN-473 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-473 THURSDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-473" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 8, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-473" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-473, 08 June 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-473 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-473 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

08 June 2023
00:25 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-473 Prize Details

Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

00:23 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-52 Wednesday Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
Ticket No: FP 555546 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: BHOOLOKA PANDYAN
Agency No.: Y 3471

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
Ticket No: FZ 554185 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: NASEER T ABDU KAREEM
Agency No.: Y 3740

3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-
Ticket No: 0244  1113  1208  1441  2335  2930  3008  3097  3543  4555  4586  4918  5231  5307  5689  5898  6090  6662  7285  7364  7497  7821  9185 (For the Tickets ending with the following numbers)

00:21 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-52 Tuesday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FP 555546

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FZ 554185

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0244  1113  1208  1441  2335  2930  3008  3097  3543  4555  4586  4918  5231  5307  5689  5898  6090  6662  7285  7364  7497  7821  9185

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FN 555546 FO 555546 FR 555546 FS 555546 FT 555546 FU 555546 FV 555546 FW 555546 FX 555546 FY 555546 FZ 555546

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2791  3181  3875  3971  4894  5050  5252  5760  7420  7719  8026  8446

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0179  0580  0920  1196  1252  2236  3180  3446  3733  4388  4806  4949  5260  5471  6169  6411  6580  8497  8580  8671  8694  8874  9284  9462

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0018  0185  0358  0436  0527  0773  0942  1125  1234  1263  1265  1301  1525  1532  1561  1580  1586  1657  1936  1956  2013  2072  2126  2127  2138  2142  2181  2218  2322  2451  2518  2728  2877  2889  2989  3122  3378  3545  3547  3615  3773  3793  3860  3881  3882  3886  3982  4197  4651  4849  4950  4987  5045  5489  5549  5564  5813  5868  5888  5958  6149  6158  6223  6475  6487  6525  6596  7078  7301  7313  7324  7391  7396  7401  7559  7658  7749  7957  7984  8037  8092  8218  8390  8712  8803  8907  8925  9004  9054  9114  9131  9367  9469  9489  9714  9754

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0088  0098  0188  0501  0554  0713  1028  1045  1120  1271  1688  1817  1947  2046  2067  2190  2195  2215  2258  2304  2327  2386  2520  2576  2610  2660  2669  2769  2974  3001  3064  3088  3117  3159  3171  3284  3353  3358  3523  3540  3738  3802  3827  3857  3866  3871  3904  4082  4111  4172  4235  4323  4329  4447  4510  4759  4934  5011  5026  5067  5258  5310  5387  5732  5788  5823  5837  5842  5857  5893  5913  5915  5952  5957  5967  6126  6243  6273  6497  6532  6548  6558  6563  6695  6809  6857  6883  6930  6968  7019  7222  7225  7236  7284  7328  7380  7580  7582  7599  7670  7674  7679  7701  7843  7899  7939  8044  8189  8301  8307  8348  8628  8665  8741  8915  8962  9144  9429  9477  9750  9813  9829  9908  9944  9980  9991

00:21 AM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

00:19 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-368 Tuesday Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
Ticket No: SO 118475 (CHERTHALA)
Agent Name: S DEVANANDA BUTT
Agency No: A 3160

2nd Prize Rs.1,000,000/- (10 Lakhs)
Ticket No: SZ 866890 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: K VISWANATHAN
Agency No: D 3701

3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-
Ticket No: 0704  1608  1662  2691  3477  3513  3938  4283  5751  5893  6520  6827  7586  7937  8409  8618  9155  9163 (For the Tickets ending with the following numbers)

00:17 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: SAKTHI SS-368 Tuesday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SO 118475

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SZ 866890

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0704  1608  1662  2691  3477  3513  3938  4283  5751  5893  6520  6827  7586  7937  8409  8618  9155  9163

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 118475 SP 118475 SR 118475 SS 118475 ST 118475 SU 118475 SV 118475 SW 118475 SX 118475 SY 118475 SZ 118475

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0504  1195  1201  1654  2030  3862  6084  7449  8580  9653

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0399  0502  0779  1352  1912  2170  2179  2754  4007  4839  6779  7352  7598  7936  8784  8961  9067  9138  9831

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0134  0369  0678  0765  1087  1268  1488  2148  2172  2229  2808  3128  3141  3184  3389  3563  4240  4350  4446  4489  4894  4927  5228  5312  5392  5583  5619  5634  5857  5889  5938  6199  6230  6484  6758  7332  7433  7853  8052  8086  8336  8418  8423  8633  8924  8946  9188  9293  9301  9563  9624  9676

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0486  1603  1818  1900  1919  2034  2116  2254  2659  2734  3117  3199  3620  4009  4206  4339  4789  4851  4964  5107  5330  5436  5569  5582  5699  5988  6029  6356  6505  6560  6911  7003  7066  7109  7175  7325  7330  7480  7657  7782  7880  7940  8178  8730  9468

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0171  0176  0284  0317  0371  0375  0409  0413  0488  0571  0612  0680  0729  0847  0979  1020  1025  1086  1220  1287  1452  1463  1610  1668  1674  1725  1789  1999  2023  2037  2168  2221  2269  2470  2568  2661  2880  2915  2937  3020  3026  3039  3276  3278  3287  3356  3455  3564  3629  3817  3878  3885  3951  3964  4233  4280  4295  4395  4656  4821  4861  4890  4963  5005  5125  5135  5443  5513  5529  5556  5676  5688  5949  6011  6098  6129  6217  6268  6430  6444  6481  6613  6647  6748  6826  6962  7216  7218  7308  7527  7634  7639  7655  7674  7679  7829  7944  7962  7981  8015  8030  8045  8144  8150  8198  8205  8363  8430  8538  8542  8632  8676  8721  8858  8962  8988  9031  9146  9184  9221  9226  9239  9268  9416  9593  9717

00:17 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

