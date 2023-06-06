topStoriesenglish2618199
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-368 TUESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 06-06-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "STHREE SAKTHI". Each Tuesday at 3 PM, the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "STHREE SAKTHI" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 12:04 PM IST|Source:
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of STHREE SAKTHI SS-368 received Rs. 75 Lakhs today.

Trending Photos

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-368 TUESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "STHREE SAKTHI SS-368" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 6, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-368" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result STHREE SAKTHI SS-368, 06 June 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-368 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-721 Monday

Kerala Loterry Result: AKSHAYA AK-602 Sunday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA KR-604 Saturday

Kerala Loterry Result: NIRMAL NR-331 Friday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 Thursday

Kerala Loterry Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-51 Wednesday

Kerala Loterry Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 Tuesday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-368 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

06 June 2023
12:03 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-368 Prize Details

Sthree Sakthi lottery ticket has 9 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 75 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 5000 respectively. A total of 279733 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 3rd to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

12:00 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-721 Monday Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
Ticket No: WO 805408 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: K ARUMUGHAM
Agency No.: R 4119

2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- (5 Lakhs)
Ticket No: WR 327867 (CHERTHALA)
Agent Name: SHAHABANA
Agency No.: A 4934

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- (1 Lakh)
Check Ticket Numbers:
1) WN 178438 (ERNAKULAM)
2) WO 646271 (KANNUR)
3) WP 275452 (MANANTHAVADY)
4) WR 533814 (PUNALUR)
5) WS 717278 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
6) WT 755251 (CHERTHALA)
7) WU 753892 (ERNAKULAM)
8) WV 270190 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
9) WW 247096 (MALAPPURAM)
10) WX 878785 (IDUKKI)
11) WY 915880 (KOTTAYAM)
12) WZ 861989 (THIRUR)

11:58 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-721 Monday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WO 805408

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WR 327867

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: WN 178438 WO 646271 WP 275452 WR 533814 WS 717278 WT 755251 WU 753892 WV 270190 WW 247096 WX 878785 WY 915880 WZ 861989

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 805408 WP 805408 WR 805408 WS 805408 WT 805408 WU 805408 WV 805408 WW 805408 WX 805408 WY 805408 WZ 805408

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0492  1429  1806  1925  2719  3063  3302  4241  4419  5800  7171  7419  7427  7874  8204  8421  9177  9960

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1057  3256  4004  4117  4978  5348  6464  7571  7924  8738

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0828  1178  3066  3872  5006  5110  5156  5708  6083  7218  8201  8367  8446  9042

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0023  0096  0350  0495  0557  0584  0618  0674  0776  0901  1013  1275  1391  1787  2489  2594  2628  2668  2822  2883  2954  3101  3122  3458  3520  3591  3608  3727  3749  3825  3858  3915  4028  4200  4268  4537  4655  4967  5034  5195  5199  5528  5543  5547  5590  5704  5815  5825  5972  5973  6085  6092  6148  6282  6533  6573  6758  6865  6910  6916  7063  7190  7200  7223  7304  7311  7980  8031  8040  8082  8150  8185  8418  8897  9012  9163  9173  9357  9488  9501  9666  9958

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0240  0298  0550  0579  0748  0830  0851  1090  1108  1183  1214  1221  1444  1692  1747  1814  1862  1873  2139  2227  2231  2508  2525  2561  2665  2676  2716  2759  2853  2955  2965  2997  3103  3221  3225  3236  3269  3319  3422  3424  3567  3571  3635  3690  3712  3805  3835  3942  4009  4051  4078  4081  4085  4100  4140  4150  4193  4203  4270  4308  4445  4473  4585  5101  5220  5517  5539  5587  5705  5808  5812  5818  6130  6169  6189  6389  6425  6526  6528  6554  6638  6792  6960  6966  6993  7019  7185  7244  7249  7288  7423  7489  7568  7581  7588  7891  8002  8015  8157  8212  8237  8397  8565  8601  8642  8729  8916  8944  8946  8949  9098  9133  9266  9321  9436  9471  9548  9550  9628  9708  9863  9903  9910  9929  9950  9971

11:58 AM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

11:56 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-602 Sunday Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AS 715068 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: SHAJI K
Agency No.: M 3607

2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- [5 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AO 804245 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: A PEER MOHAMMED
Agency No.: T 2745

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
Check Ticket Numbers: 
AN 151897 (ALAPPUZHA)
AO 872555 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
AP 881592 (ALAPPUZHA)
AR 256069 (GURUVAYOOR)
AS 205327 (KOTTAYAM)
AT 830563 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
AU 564159 (PUNALUR)
AV 897382 (CHITTUR)
AW 144120 (KANNUR)
AX 230292 (WAYANADU)
AY 939222 (THRISSUR)
AZ 210252 (KOTTAYAM)

11:56 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-602 Sunday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: AS 715068

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AO 804245

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AN 151897 AO 872555 AP 881592 AR 256069 AS 205327 AT 830563 AU 564159 AV 897382 AW 144120 AX 230292 AY 939222 AZ 210252

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 715068 AO 715068 AP 715068 AR 715068 AT 715068 AU 715068 AV 715068 AW 715068 AX 715068 AY 715068 AZ 715068

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1495  2779  5647  2034  6923  8081  5580  7538  2588  2326  7806  5479  9844  7336  8638  7017  6198  6290

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0342  1433  2001  2306  4704  5768  8118

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1111  1636  2199  2200  2226  2319  2390  3367  3699  4033  4219  4444  4798  5475  5619  6844  7500  7595  7847  8137  8529  8582  8704  9127  9237  9991

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0356  0443  0446  0668  0671  0753  0821  1046  1097  1346  1948  1955  1995  2084  2170  2407  2467  2843  2926  2974  2982  3037  3146  3263  3321  3343  3698  3775  3875  4003  4199  4300  4340  4422  4438  4647  4680  4821  5364  5408  5443  5960  6277  6299  6518  6519  6540  6581  6668  6883  6942  7076  7226  7261  7414  7418  7651  7725  7926  7988  8023  8258  8590  8596  8606  8827  9177  9236  9330  9424  9435  9806

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0287  0311  0488  0491  0603  0673  0726  0737  0769  0839  0844  0970  1011  1089  1149  1282  1443  1611  1639  1769  1783  1850  1928  1936  2168  2430  2472  2724  2735  2771  2881  3015  3052  3112  3121  3138  3168  3178  3193  3214  3328  3346  3458  3503  3515  3625  3642  3720  3914  3922  3946  3974  4091  4121  4126  4137  4286  4307  4425  4481  4576  4774  4801  4936  4963  4970  5077  5210  5239  5346  5373  5399  5519  5575  5588  5827  5927  5930  6035  6056  6140  6146  6257  6342  6434  6533  6550  6681  6689  6765  6867  6989  6999  7038  7070  7132  7148  7428  7448  7635  7648  7794  7911  7962  8052  8088  8142  8348  8598  8652  8656  8787  8867  8928  8967  9151  9160  9216  9232  9318  9477  9512  9885

11:55 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile