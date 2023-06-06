Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-368 TUESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 06-06-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "STHREE SAKTHI". Each Tuesday at 3 PM, the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "STHREE SAKTHI" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of STHREE SAKTHI SS-368 received Rs. 75 Lakhs today.
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "STHREE SAKTHI SS-368" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 6, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-368" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs.
Check Kerala Lottery Result STHREE SAKTHI SS-368, 06 June 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-368 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-368 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-368 Prize Details
Sthree Sakthi lottery ticket has 9 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 75 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 5000 respectively. A total of 279733 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 3rd to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.
Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-721 Monday Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
Ticket No: WO 805408 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: K ARUMUGHAM
Agency No.: R 4119
2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- (5 Lakhs)
Ticket No: WR 327867 (CHERTHALA)
Agent Name: SHAHABANA
Agency No.: A 4934
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- (1 Lakh)
Check Ticket Numbers:
1) WN 178438 (ERNAKULAM)
2) WO 646271 (KANNUR)
3) WP 275452 (MANANTHAVADY)
4) WR 533814 (PUNALUR)
5) WS 717278 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
6) WT 755251 (CHERTHALA)
7) WU 753892 (ERNAKULAM)
8) WV 270190 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
9) WW 247096 (MALAPPURAM)
10) WX 878785 (IDUKKI)
11) WY 915880 (KOTTAYAM)
12) WZ 861989 (THIRUR)
Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-721 Monday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WO 805408
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WR 327867
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: WN 178438 WO 646271 WP 275452 WR 533814 WS 717278 WT 755251 WU 753892 WV 270190 WW 247096 WX 878785 WY 915880 WZ 861989
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 805408 WP 805408 WR 805408 WS 805408 WT 805408 WU 805408 WV 805408 WW 805408 WX 805408 WY 805408 WZ 805408
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0492 1429 1806 1925 2719 3063 3302 4241 4419 5800 7171 7419 7427 7874 8204 8421 9177 9960
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1057 3256 4004 4117 4978 5348 6464 7571 7924 8738
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0828 1178 3066 3872 5006 5110 5156 5708 6083 7218 8201 8367 8446 9042
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0023 0096 0350 0495 0557 0584 0618 0674 0776 0901 1013 1275 1391 1787 2489 2594 2628 2668 2822 2883 2954 3101 3122 3458 3520 3591 3608 3727 3749 3825 3858 3915 4028 4200 4268 4537 4655 4967 5034 5195 5199 5528 5543 5547 5590 5704 5815 5825 5972 5973 6085 6092 6148 6282 6533 6573 6758 6865 6910 6916 7063 7190 7200 7223 7304 7311 7980 8031 8040 8082 8150 8185 8418 8897 9012 9163 9173 9357 9488 9501 9666 9958
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0240 0298 0550 0579 0748 0830 0851 1090 1108 1183 1214 1221 1444 1692 1747 1814 1862 1873 2139 2227 2231 2508 2525 2561 2665 2676 2716 2759 2853 2955 2965 2997 3103 3221 3225 3236 3269 3319 3422 3424 3567 3571 3635 3690 3712 3805 3835 3942 4009 4051 4078 4081 4085 4100 4140 4150 4193 4203 4270 4308 4445 4473 4585 5101 5220 5517 5539 5587 5705 5808 5812 5818 6130 6169 6189 6389 6425 6526 6528 6554 6638 6792 6960 6966 6993 7019 7185 7244 7249 7288 7423 7489 7568 7581 7588 7891 8002 8015 8157 8212 8237 8397 8565 8601 8642 8729 8916 8944 8946 8949 9098 9133 9266 9321 9436 9471 9548 9550 9628 9708 9863 9903 9910 9929 9950 9971
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-602 Sunday Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AS 715068 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: SHAJI K
Agency No.: M 3607
2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- [5 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AO 804245 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: A PEER MOHAMMED
Agency No.: T 2745
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
Check Ticket Numbers:
AN 151897 (ALAPPUZHA)
AO 872555 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
AP 881592 (ALAPPUZHA)
AR 256069 (GURUVAYOOR)
AS 205327 (KOTTAYAM)
AT 830563 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
AU 564159 (PUNALUR)
AV 897382 (CHITTUR)
AW 144120 (KANNUR)
AX 230292 (WAYANADU)
AY 939222 (THRISSUR)
AZ 210252 (KOTTAYAM)
Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-602 Sunday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: AS 715068
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AO 804245
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AN 151897 AO 872555 AP 881592 AR 256069 AS 205327 AT 830563 AU 564159 AV 897382 AW 144120 AX 230292 AY 939222 AZ 210252
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 715068 AO 715068 AP 715068 AR 715068 AT 715068 AU 715068 AV 715068 AW 715068 AX 715068 AY 715068 AZ 715068
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1495 2779 5647 2034 6923 8081 5580 7538 2588 2326 7806 5479 9844 7336 8638 7017 6198 6290
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0342 1433 2001 2306 4704 5768 8118
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1111 1636 2199 2200 2226 2319 2390 3367 3699 4033 4219 4444 4798 5475 5619 6844 7500 7595 7847 8137 8529 8582 8704 9127 9237 9991
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0356 0443 0446 0668 0671 0753 0821 1046 1097 1346 1948 1955 1995 2084 2170 2407 2467 2843 2926 2974 2982 3037 3146 3263 3321 3343 3698 3775 3875 4003 4199 4300 4340 4422 4438 4647 4680 4821 5364 5408 5443 5960 6277 6299 6518 6519 6540 6581 6668 6883 6942 7076 7226 7261 7414 7418 7651 7725 7926 7988 8023 8258 8590 8596 8606 8827 9177 9236 9330 9424 9435 9806
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0287 0311 0488 0491 0603 0673 0726 0737 0769 0839 0844 0970 1011 1089 1149 1282 1443 1611 1639 1769 1783 1850 1928 1936 2168 2430 2472 2724 2735 2771 2881 3015 3052 3112 3121 3138 3168 3178 3193 3214 3328 3346 3458 3503 3515 3625 3642 3720 3914 3922 3946 3974 4091 4121 4126 4137 4286 4307 4425 4481 4576 4774 4801 4936 4963 4970 5077 5210 5239 5346 5373 5399 5519 5575 5588 5827 5927 5930 6035 6056 6140 6146 6257 6342 6434 6533 6550 6681 6689 6765 6867 6989 6999 7038 7070 7132 7148 7428 7448 7635 7648 7794 7911 7962 8052 8088 8142 8348 8598 8652 8656 8787 8867 8928 8967 9151 9160 9216 9232 9318 9477 9512 9885
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.