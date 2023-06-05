topStoriesenglish2617790
Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-721 MONDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 05-06-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "WIN WIN". Each Monday at 3 PM, the "WIN WIN" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "WIN WIN" lottery code is "W" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "WIN WIN" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of WIN WIN W-721 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today.

LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Monday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "WIN WIN W-721" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 5, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "WIN WIN W-721" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result WIN WIN W-721, 05 June 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-721 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Loterry Result: AKSHAYA AK-602 Sunday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA KR-604 Saturday

Kerala Loterry Result: NIRMAL NR-331 Friday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 Thursday

Kerala Loterry Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-51 Wednesday

Kerala Loterry Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 Tuesday

Kerala Loterry Result: WIN WIN W-720 Monday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-721 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

05 June 2023
12:19 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-721 Prize Details

WIN WIN lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got 75 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 257065 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

12:18 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-602 Sunday Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AS 715068 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: SHAJI K
Agency No.: M 3607

2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- [5 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AO 804245 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: A PEER MOHAMMED
Agency No.: T 2745

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
Check Ticket Numbers: 
AN 151897 (ALAPPUZHA)
AO 872555 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
AP 881592 (ALAPPUZHA)
AR 256069 (GURUVAYOOR)
AS 205327 (KOTTAYAM)
AT 830563 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
AU 564159 (PUNALUR)
AV 897382 (CHITTUR)
AW 144120 (KANNUR)
AX 230292 (WAYANADU)
AY 939222 (THRISSUR)
AZ 210252 (KOTTAYAM)

12:17 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-602 Sunday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: AS 715068

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AO 804245

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AN 151897 AO 872555 AP 881592 AR 256069 AS 205327 AT 830563 AU 564159 AV 897382 AW 144120 AX 230292 AY 939222 AZ 210252

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 715068 AO 715068 AP 715068 AR 715068 AT 715068 AU 715068 AV 715068 AW 715068 AX 715068 AY 715068 AZ 715068

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1495  2779  5647  2034  6923  8081  5580  7538  2588  2326  7806  5479  9844  7336  8638  7017  6198  6290

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0342  1433  2001  2306  4704  5768  8118

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1111  1636  2199  2200  2226  2319  2390  3367  3699  4033  4219  4444  4798  5475  5619  6844  7500  7595  7847  8137  8529  8582  8704  9127  9237  9991

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0356  0443  0446  0668  0671  0753  0821  1046  1097  1346  1948  1955  1995  2084  2170  2407  2467  2843  2926  2974  2982  3037  3146  3263  3321  3343  3698  3775  3875  4003  4199  4300  4340  4422  4438  4647  4680  4821  5364  5408  5443  5960  6277  6299  6518  6519  6540  6581  6668  6883  6942  7076  7226  7261  7414  7418  7651  7725  7926  7988  8023  8258  8590  8596  8606  8827  9177  9236  9330  9424  9435  9806

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0287  0311  0488  0491  0603  0673  0726  0737  0769  0839  0844  0970  1011  1089  1149  1282  1443  1611  1639  1769  1783  1850  1928  1936  2168  2430  2472  2724  2735  2771  2881  3015  3052  3112  3121  3138  3168  3178  3193  3214  3328  3346  3458  3503  3515  3625  3642  3720  3914  3922  3946  3974  4091  4121  4126  4137  4286  4307  4425  4481  4576  4774  4801  4936  4963  4970  5077  5210  5239  5346  5373  5399  5519  5575  5588  5827  5927  5930  6035  6056  6140  6146  6257  6342  6434  6533  6550  6681  6689  6765  6867  6989  6999  7038  7070  7132  7148  7428  7448  7635  7648  7794  7911  7962  8052  8088  8142  8348  8598  8652  8656  8787  8867  8928  8967  9151  9160  9216  9232  9318  9477  9512  9885

12:16 PM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

12:15 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-604 Saturday Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.80,00,000/- [80 Lakhs] 
Ticket No: KF 997147 (MANANTHAVADY)
Agent Name: SANEESH P
Agency No.: W 852

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
Ticket No: KH 197532 (KASARAGOD)
Agent Name: D BALAN
Agency No.: S 838

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh] 
Check Ticket Numbers:
KA 262448 (THRISSUR)
KB 355274 (ERNAKULAM)
KC 464871 (MALAPPURAM)
KD 239573 (ERNAKULAM)
KE 270560 (MANANTHAVADY)
KF 854609 (KARUNAGAPALLY)
KG 590958 (KOZHIKKODE)
KH 486472 (PATTAMBI)
KJ 927465 (IDUKKI)
KK 577005 (MALAPPURAM)
KL 630328 (THAMARASSERY)
KM 529904 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

12:14 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-604 Saturday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KF 997147

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KH 197532

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KA 262448 KB 355274 KC 464871 KD 239573 KE 270560 KF 854609 KG 590958 KH 486472 KJ 927465 KK 577005 KL 630328 KM 529904

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KA 997147 KB 997147 KC 997147 KD 997147 KE 997147 KG 997147 KH 997147 KJ 997147 KK 997147 KL 997147 KM 997147

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0412  2197  2599  3844  4744  4782  5499  5989  6801  6966  6967  7372  8181  8228  8392  8457  9597  9733

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0096  0252  0888  1866  4119  4319  6499  7730  8197  9361

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1022  1872  3019  5162  5543  6554  6857  6995  7115  7623  8860  9010  9804

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0001  0044  0084  0107  0108  0153  0275  0300  0531  0538  0806  0851  0927  1019  1246  1555  1733  2082  2114  2317  2438  2507  2523  2829  3139  3148  3334  3346  3501  3916  3927  4009  4090  4233  4279  4301  4511  4529  4658  4909  5095  5207  5753  5875  5952  6087  6128  6145  6233  6278  6325  6416  6568  6606  6607  6643  6748  6927  6935  7073  7089  7442  7634  7744  7990  8174  8232  8240  8612  8626  9046  9371  9544  9657  9681  9840  9892  9934  9985  9989

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0042  0099  0116  0158  0173  0208  0247  0341  0434  0546  0573  0634  0646  0687  0736  0802  0823  0869  0957  1148  1189  1212  1229  1261  1410  1418  1445  1494  1506  1911  1972  1973  2030  2074  2168  2171  2275  2468  2535  2661  2706  2718  2790  2869  2935  2960  3240  3433  3664  3813  3824  3826  3827  3883  3884  3992  4063  4165  4201  4390  4410  4491  4498  4857  5054  5212  5302  5517  5647  5675  5848  5891  5955  5980  6053  6295  6350  6362  6367  6377  6398  6401  6440  6442  6500  6696  6705  6719  6814  6869  6894  6951  7022  7094  7345  7346  7365  7466  7489  7579  7622  7768  7927  8145  8187  8248  8286  8394  8484  8629  8690  9067  9097  9131  9477  9525  9586  9596  9676  9722  9776  9879  9995

12:13 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

