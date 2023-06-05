Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-721 MONDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 05-06-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "WIN WIN". Each Monday at 3 PM, the "WIN WIN" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "WIN WIN" lottery code is "W" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "WIN WIN" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of WIN WIN W-721 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today.
Kerala Lottery Results Monday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "WIN WIN W-721" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 5, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "WIN WIN W-721" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs.
Check Kerala Lottery Result WIN WIN W-721, 05 June 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-721 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-721 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-721 Prize Details
WIN WIN lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got 75 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 257065 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.
Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-602 Sunday Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AS 715068 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: SHAJI K
Agency No.: M 3607
2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- [5 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AO 804245 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: A PEER MOHAMMED
Agency No.: T 2745
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
Check Ticket Numbers:
AN 151897 (ALAPPUZHA)
AO 872555 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
AP 881592 (ALAPPUZHA)
AR 256069 (GURUVAYOOR)
AS 205327 (KOTTAYAM)
AT 830563 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
AU 564159 (PUNALUR)
AV 897382 (CHITTUR)
AW 144120 (KANNUR)
AX 230292 (WAYANADU)
AY 939222 (THRISSUR)
AZ 210252 (KOTTAYAM)
Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-602 Sunday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: AS 715068
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AO 804245
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AN 151897 AO 872555 AP 881592 AR 256069 AS 205327 AT 830563 AU 564159 AV 897382 AW 144120 AX 230292 AY 939222 AZ 210252
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 715068 AO 715068 AP 715068 AR 715068 AT 715068 AU 715068 AV 715068 AW 715068 AX 715068 AY 715068 AZ 715068
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1495 2779 5647 2034 6923 8081 5580 7538 2588 2326 7806 5479 9844 7336 8638 7017 6198 6290
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0342 1433 2001 2306 4704 5768 8118
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1111 1636 2199 2200 2226 2319 2390 3367 3699 4033 4219 4444 4798 5475 5619 6844 7500 7595 7847 8137 8529 8582 8704 9127 9237 9991
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0356 0443 0446 0668 0671 0753 0821 1046 1097 1346 1948 1955 1995 2084 2170 2407 2467 2843 2926 2974 2982 3037 3146 3263 3321 3343 3698 3775 3875 4003 4199 4300 4340 4422 4438 4647 4680 4821 5364 5408 5443 5960 6277 6299 6518 6519 6540 6581 6668 6883 6942 7076 7226 7261 7414 7418 7651 7725 7926 7988 8023 8258 8590 8596 8606 8827 9177 9236 9330 9424 9435 9806
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0287 0311 0488 0491 0603 0673 0726 0737 0769 0839 0844 0970 1011 1089 1149 1282 1443 1611 1639 1769 1783 1850 1928 1936 2168 2430 2472 2724 2735 2771 2881 3015 3052 3112 3121 3138 3168 3178 3193 3214 3328 3346 3458 3503 3515 3625 3642 3720 3914 3922 3946 3974 4091 4121 4126 4137 4286 4307 4425 4481 4576 4774 4801 4936 4963 4970 5077 5210 5239 5346 5373 5399 5519 5575 5588 5827 5927 5930 6035 6056 6140 6146 6257 6342 6434 6533 6550 6681 6689 6765 6867 6989 6999 7038 7070 7132 7148 7428 7448 7635 7648 7794 7911 7962 8052 8088 8142 8348 8598 8652 8656 8787 8867 8928 8967 9151 9160 9216 9232 9318 9477 9512 9885
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-604 Saturday Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.80,00,000/- [80 Lakhs]
Ticket No: KF 997147 (MANANTHAVADY)
Agent Name: SANEESH P
Agency No.: W 852
2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
Ticket No: KH 197532 (KASARAGOD)
Agent Name: D BALAN
Agency No.: S 838
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
Check Ticket Numbers:
KA 262448 (THRISSUR)
KB 355274 (ERNAKULAM)
KC 464871 (MALAPPURAM)
KD 239573 (ERNAKULAM)
KE 270560 (MANANTHAVADY)
KF 854609 (KARUNAGAPALLY)
KG 590958 (KOZHIKKODE)
KH 486472 (PATTAMBI)
KJ 927465 (IDUKKI)
KK 577005 (MALAPPURAM)
KL 630328 (THAMARASSERY)
KM 529904 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-604 Saturday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KF 997147
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KH 197532
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KA 262448 KB 355274 KC 464871 KD 239573 KE 270560 KF 854609 KG 590958 KH 486472 KJ 927465 KK 577005 KL 630328 KM 529904
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KA 997147 KB 997147 KC 997147 KD 997147 KE 997147 KG 997147 KH 997147 KJ 997147 KK 997147 KL 997147 KM 997147
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0412 2197 2599 3844 4744 4782 5499 5989 6801 6966 6967 7372 8181 8228 8392 8457 9597 9733
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0096 0252 0888 1866 4119 4319 6499 7730 8197 9361
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1022 1872 3019 5162 5543 6554 6857 6995 7115 7623 8860 9010 9804
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0001 0044 0084 0107 0108 0153 0275 0300 0531 0538 0806 0851 0927 1019 1246 1555 1733 2082 2114 2317 2438 2507 2523 2829 3139 3148 3334 3346 3501 3916 3927 4009 4090 4233 4279 4301 4511 4529 4658 4909 5095 5207 5753 5875 5952 6087 6128 6145 6233 6278 6325 6416 6568 6606 6607 6643 6748 6927 6935 7073 7089 7442 7634 7744 7990 8174 8232 8240 8612 8626 9046 9371 9544 9657 9681 9840 9892 9934 9985 9989
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0042 0099 0116 0158 0173 0208 0247 0341 0434 0546 0573 0634 0646 0687 0736 0802 0823 0869 0957 1148 1189 1212 1229 1261 1410 1418 1445 1494 1506 1911 1972 1973 2030 2074 2168 2171 2275 2468 2535 2661 2706 2718 2790 2869 2935 2960 3240 3433 3664 3813 3824 3826 3827 3883 3884 3992 4063 4165 4201 4390 4410 4491 4498 4857 5054 5212 5302 5517 5647 5675 5848 5891 5955 5980 6053 6295 6350 6362 6367 6377 6398 6401 6440 6442 6500 6696 6705 6719 6814 6869 6894 6951 7022 7094 7345 7346 7365 7466 7489 7579 7622 7768 7927 8145 8187 8248 8286 8394 8484 8629 8690 9067 9097 9131 9477 9525 9586 9596 9676 9722 9776 9879 9995
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.