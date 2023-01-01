topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | CBSE Board 2023 Datesheet (REVISED): Practical exams from TOMORROW- Check full schedule here

As per the date sheet released on CBSE's official website cbse.gov.in, the Class 12th Board examinations are scheduled to start on February 15. The CBSE Class XII exams will end on April 5, 2023.

Jan 01, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

CBSE Board 2023 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday (December 31) released revised date sheet for class 12th Board Exams 2023. The Board said that the exam falling on 4th April 2023 has been preponed to 27th March 2023. The CBSE has prepared the Class XII date sheet keeping competitive exams, including JEE Mains, in mind.

"These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subjects' combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examination of a student falls on the same date," CBSE said.

As per the date sheet released on CBSE's official website cbse.gov.in, the Class 12th Board examinations are scheduled to start on February 15. The CBSE Class XII exams will end on April 5, 2023.

01 January 2023
19:29 PM

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet Live Updates: Check dates 

The Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 5, 2023.

19:29 PM

CBSE Practical exams and JEE Mains Live Updates

The first session of JEE Main will be conducted during CBSE practical exams. Due to this, the board has asked schools to do proper planning to hold practical exams.

19:28 PM

CBSE board exams 2023 Live Updates: Admit cards

With board exam dates now confirmed, CBSE will issue admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12  students next.CBSE board exam admit cards will be available on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. 

19:26 PM

CBSE board exams 2023 Live: Practical exam TOMORROW

CBSE said that practical exams for board exam students will begin from January 2. However, it is up to schools to fix the exact dates and therefore, students should contact their schools to get details about exam dates.

