Live Updates | CBSE CTET 2023: Result to be OUT on THIS DATE at ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE CTET 2023: Result to be OUT on THIS DATE at ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE CTET 2023 Live: Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2022-23 result will be out soon, scroll down for latest updates
CBSE CTET 2023 Result Live: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CTET 2022 result soon on the official webiste. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the CTET result 2022 for December session at ctet.nic.in. Candidates have to enter their application number and date of birth in order to download the CTET scorecard. As per latest reports the CBSE CTET result will be out on 23rd Feb. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which made the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key available for the December 2022 session closed the window to download the answer key and raise objections against them on February 17.
Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023. The answer key was released on February 14 and the objection window will close today. CTET Result 2022 and final answer key were expected to be released in due course of time after the challenge window was closed.
CBSE CTET 2023 Live Updates: Result SHORTLY
CTET Result will likely be out on 23rd Feb, direct Link to check scorecard will be provided here
CTET Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps to check CBSE CTET results
Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET Result 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE CTET 2023 Live Updates: Exam Date
The CTET examination was conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023.
